Thailand
Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Veerasak Vichitsangsri, the governor of central Thai province Samut Sakhon, has offered to resign if Samut Sakhon officials are unable to contact Covid patients who are in community isolation facilities/pre-admission centres within 24 hours of the patients requesting to be transferred to hospitals for medical attention.
Yesterday, on the “COVID-19 Samut Sakhon ” Facebook page, the governor confessed that communication between patients and officials could be better. Veerasak posted that patients requesting hospital beds has been an incessant issue. He adds that he has told officials to improve their communication and to ensure that patients’ requests get an answer with 24 hours.
The governor went on to say that because of poor access to Covid screening due to long queues and a lack of antigen test kits, as well as the social security coverage requirement, he has decided to obtain 10,000 antigen test kits. The kits will be distributed to hospitals for people deemed high risk. The test will be free. They should be available next Tuesday.
Governor Veerasak adds that “Huangyai boxes”, which have a thermometer, an oximeter, and Fa Talai Jone herbal “medicine”, are only supposed to be for people who have Covid and are home-isolating, or are waiting on hospital admittance.
Over the last 3 days, Samut Sakhon has incurred more than 1,000 new infections.
A couple of days ago Veerasak boldly ordered officials to break isolation rules if it meant saving lives. The vocal governor, who himself recovered from Covid earlier this year, requested more vaccines last month after the province’s order was cut.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
4th body found on a Bangkok street
Where have all of Thailand’s boat shows gone?
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
- Thailand2 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Phuket4 days ago
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines