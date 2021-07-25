Connect with us

Thailand

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Weerasak Wichitsaengsri﻿/Facebook

Veerasak Vichitsangsri, the governor of central Thai province Samut Sakhon, has offered to resign if Samut Sakhon officials are unable to contact Covid patients who are in community isolation facilities/pre-admission centres within 24 hours of the patients requesting to be transferred to hospitals for medical attention.

Yesterday, on the “COVID-19 Samut Sakhon ” Facebook page, the governor confessed that communication between patients and officials could be better. Veerasak posted that patients requesting hospital beds has been an incessant issue. He adds that he has told officials to improve their communication and to ensure that patients’ requests get an answer with 24 hours.

The governor went on to say that because of poor access to Covid screening due to long queues and a lack of antigen test kits, as well as the social security coverage requirement, he has decided to obtain 10,000 antigen test kits. The kits will be distributed to hospitals for people deemed high risk. The test will be free. They should be available next Tuesday.

Governor Veerasak adds that “Huangyai boxes”, which have a thermometer, an oximeter, and Fa Talai Jone herbal “medicine”, are only supposed to be for people who have Covid and are home-isolating, or are waiting on hospital admittance.

Over the last 3 days, Samut Sakhon has incurred more than 1,000 new infections.

A couple of days ago Veerasak boldly ordered officials to break isolation rules if it meant saving lives. The vocal governor, who himself recovered from Covid earlier this year, requested more vaccines last month after the province’s order was cut.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

