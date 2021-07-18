Thailand
Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit
A well known traditional Thai medicine is gaining steam as a potential treatment for Covid despite its dubious scientific merit.
Fah Talai Jone, or andrographis paniculata, has been used to treat a number of different illnesses, including the flu, a sore throat, and inflammation. Now, the herb is also being used to treat mild Covid systems in “green level” patients, provided they are not pregnant or breastfeeding. Or have any underlying diseases.
To take the Fah Talai Jone, 3 capsules are taken after breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each capsule has 60 milligrams of Andrographolide. This is thought to help fight Covid.
Some Thai experts tout Fah Talai Jone as effective in curbing the spread of covid provided it is taken in large enough quantities and taken shortly after the person is found to have tested positive.
However, even the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine director general Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak has reservations. Dr Amporn says that Fah Talai Jone can’t provide any real protection against the virus. Dr Amporn also says that if your symptoms do not improve after 2 days of usage, you should see a doctor. Dr Amporn did not say if that referred to a traditional or non-traditional doctor.
Further, the same department also admits that research conducted on Fah Talai Jone as a medicine to treat Covid has shown inconclusive results. Other experts go so far as to say that there is no solid evidence that this herb can boost immunity or even relieve the symptoms of Covid… Also, the Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital says that taking the herb in large quantities can damage the kidney and liver.
Another traditional doctor even states that using it for too long can lead to a decrease in sexual function, without elaborating on what that meant.
Last year, The Thiager wrote about a study that showed “promising results” on the efficacy of using Fah Talai Jone as a treatment for Covid. The study had 6 people.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand Absolute Health Bangkok Post Thai PBS The Nation Thailand
