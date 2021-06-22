Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon governor calls for more vaccine doses after order was cut

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ วีระศักดิ์ วิจิตร์แสงศรี

The pandemic has been rough on the governor of Samut Sakhon, a coastal province just southwest of Bangkok. Along with high numbers of Covid-19 cases and cluster outbreaks during the second and third waves of the virus, Governor Veerasak Vichitsangsri contracted Covid-19 in December and developed a severe lung infection. He spent 42 days on a ventilator.

Now, as the province battles the third wave of the virus, infecting more than 5,000 people in Samut Sakhon since April 1, the latest order for vaccines has been drastically cut, from 300,000 doses to 70,000.

The governor made an appeal to the government, citing that Samut Sakhon is a major industrial hub in Thailand. People are now supporting Veerasak’s call for more vaccines and are sharing the hashtag “Give Back Vaccines to Samut Sakhon People.”

Samut Sakhon was the epicentre of infections during the second wave of infections in December. The outbreak started at a shrimp market in a major fishing hub in the province, affecting a large migrant worker population who lived and worked closely together. Veerasak contracted the virus during that time and was hospitalised for nearly 3 months and on a ventilator for nearly 42 days. At one point, he was not able to speak.

The virus negatively affected the governor’s lung function and led to a bacterial infection that started to destroy some of his lung tissue. Veerasak is also diagnosed with a cerebrovascular disease that affects blood flow to the brain. In earlier reports, doctors said the bacterial infection affected his brain function. The governor told the press after he was released from the hospital that at one point, he thought he would never be able to speak again.

In the recent wave, which was first recorded on April 1 in Bangkok’s nightlife districts, Samut Sakhon is one of the top 10 provinces with the highest infection rates. Infections have spread to crowded areas such as factories, construction sites and prisons. Samut Sakhon has more than 7,000 factories and its high numbers of undocumented migrant workers, some suspected of entering Thailand illegally during the pandemic, have both been seen by officials as an increased risks for outbreaks.

SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 seconds ago

Samut Sakhon governor calls for more vaccine doses after order was cut
Thailand28 mins ago

Fruit buyer arrested for allegedly using counterfeit certificates to export durian
Tourism1 hour ago

Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck helps Pattaya’s cats and dogs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

4 marijuana strains to be become National Heritages, possibly help effects of Covid
Thailand3 hours ago

Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong may reduce quarantine for vaccinated residents returning from Singapore, UK
Thailand3 hours ago

Crocodiles escape from farm in Trat
Protests3 hours ago

Bangkok police prepare for pro-democracy rallies on Thursday
Phuket3 hours ago

Restrictions loosen in Phuket, alcohol allowed in restaurants
Tourism4 hours ago

TAT thinking up ways quarantine might be relaxed for tourists returning from Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,059 new cases and 35 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Third vaccine shot may be necessary to combat Delta variant
South5 hours ago

South hit by 402 cases of Beta variant
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to be donated to Thailand from Japan
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending