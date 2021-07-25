Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

15,335 new Covid-19 infections and 129 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The latest wave, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 468,439 of the 497,302 infections reported since the start of the pandemic last year.

Of the new cases, 641 infected were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Bangkok, the Covid-19 hotspot in the latest wave, reported 2,700 infections today. Infection rates remain high in provinces surrounding the capital, which are also under tight control with curfews, business closures and travel restrictions. 1,081 new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon, 1,056 in Samut Prakan, 585 in Nonthaburi, 229 in Pathum Thani, and 308 in Nakhon Pathom.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, recorded 795 new infections today. In neighbouring provinces, 571 new cases were found in Chachoengsao and 322 were found in Rayong.

Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…

Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)27 seconds ago

Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 mins ago

Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus Infections25 mins ago

DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Business2 hours ago

Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Thailand2 hours ago

Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

4th body found on a Bangkok street
Events5 hours ago

Where have all of Thailand’s boat shows gone?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
Indonesia12 hours ago

Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Hua Hin13 hours ago

Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food
Thailand15 hours ago

1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Koh Samui20 hours ago

Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Thailand23 hours ago

His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending