Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
15,335 new Covid-19 infections and 129 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The latest wave, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 468,439 of the 497,302 infections reported since the start of the pandemic last year.
Of the new cases, 641 infected were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.
Bangkok, the Covid-19 hotspot in the latest wave, reported 2,700 infections today. Infection rates remain high in provinces surrounding the capital, which are also under tight control with curfews, business closures and travel restrictions. 1,081 new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon, 1,056 in Samut Prakan, 585 in Nonthaburi, 229 in Pathum Thani, and 308 in Nakhon Pathom.
Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, recorded 795 new infections today. In neighbouring provinces, 571 new cases were found in Chachoengsao and 322 were found in Rayong.
Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…
