Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
As the number of Covid-19 patients at isolation centres grows, the governor of the central province of Samut Sakhon says officials can bend the rules if it saves lives. The current Public Health Ministry rules on isolating patients from their families are aimed at preventing the spread of infection, but governor Veerasak Vichitsangsri says a backlog of infected people at isolation centres is leading to more infections and deaths.
“If regulations cause people to die because of a lack of quarantine places, just bypass those regulations and do it. I issue the order. Let’s see what is more important, the regulations or deaths.”
Yesterday, according to a Bangkok Post report, the number of infections in the province rose to nearly 1,000. There are 32 isolation centres planned, in order to keep patients away from their families and hopefully curb the spread of the virus. Currently 13 are in operation, but the Bangkok Post reports that the admittance process is slow, which led the governor to issue an order permitting officials to bypass isolation rules. Last year, Veerasak himself spent nearly 3 months in hospital after falling seriously ill with Covid-19.
Yesterday, Samut Sakhon reported another 975 infections. Of those, 199 were found through mass testing, 10 are in prisons, and 766 at hospitals. Today, Thailand has reported another 14,575 new infections and 114 deaths.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Hua Hin’s most amazing beach resorts
Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
The 5 Best Hostels in Phuket
Best of Phuket’s Boutique & Luxury Hotels
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business4 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones