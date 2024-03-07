US woman detained for Thai restaurant fatal shooting and robbery

Photo courtesy of The Guam Daily Post

A woman was apprehended and slapped with a staggering US$100,000 (approximately 3.6 million baht) cash bail by the Department of Corrections in the US for her involvement in a fatal shooting and robbery outside a local Thai restaurant.

Jenna Manibusan’s alleged shooting and robbery of Sumittra Lairopi triggered a cascade of legal proceedings, escalating into a gripping courtroom drama.

A grand jury’s damning decision, citing probable cause, unleashed a torrent of charges against Manibusan, including complicity to commit aggravated murder, complicity to commit first-degree robbery, complicity to commit theft of a motor vehicle, and theft by receiving.

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded at the Thai Thai Healthy Cuisine restaurant in Tamuning on Valentine’s Day, with court documents painting a grim picture. While Manibusan’s boyfriend and co-defendant, Domingo Mendiola, purportedly pulled the trigger, ending Lairopi’s life and snatching her car, Manibusan allegedly orchestrated the heinous plot.

Initially entangled in legal proceedings through a magistrate’s complaint alongside Mendiola, Manibusan found a reprieve due to insufficient probable cause. However, fate had other plans as an indictment swiftly followed, casting a shadow over her freedom.

As the Superior Court of Guam convened to deliberate her fate, a tense courtroom standoff ensued. Assistant Attorney General Charles Carsey vehemently argued for Manibusan’s detention, citing her potential threat to public safety and flight risk.

Yet, amidst the legal maelstrom, Attorney Richard Dirkx fiercely contested, presenting a compelling case for Manibusan’s release. Highlighting her voluntary surrender and unwavering cooperation with law enforcement, Dirkx painted a portrait of innocence, reported The Guam Daily Post.

Nevertheless, Judge Benjamin Sison remained resolute, setting Manibusan’s bail at a staggering US$100,000. With the spectre of incarceration looming large, Manibusan awaits her arraignment hearing on March 19, while Mendiola, held on a hefty US$500,000 cash bail, prepares for his legal showdown.

