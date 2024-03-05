Shooting spree at Terminal 21 Korat unveils workplace vendetta

Photo courtesy of Brand Inside

Nakhon Ratchasima police raced to Terminal 21 Korat following a shooting report at 7.15pm on Saturday, March 2. Amidst bustling shoppers, panic gripped the air as echoes of a previous massacre resurfaced, casting a shadow of fear over the scene.

Arriving swiftly, emergency responders discovered Natdanai Leklak, a 30 year old security guard at the hotel, bearing six gunshot wounds inflicted by an improvised shotgun wielded by a disgruntled Thai national, identified as Supapornphong.

Despite his grievous injuries, Natdanai bravely recounted the harrowing events leading up to the attack. It transpired that Supapornphong, a former chef at the hotel, harboured a bitter grudge after being dismissed for allegedly sneaking alcohol onto the premises on multiple occasions. Natdanai’s conscientious reporting of Supapornphong’s misconduct had triggered the chef’s vengeful rampage.

As the tension between the two men reached boiling point, Supapornphong’s rage erupted into violence, culminating in the shocking assault, reported Pattaya News.

Surrendering himself to the authorities shortly after the incident, Supapornphong now faces legal action.

