Scoot to fly to Krabi and Hat Yai with new state-of-the-art jets

Photo courtesy of Wonderfulpackage

Scoot, the budget carrier under Singapore Airlines, is about to revolutionise travel with its cutting-edge E190-E2 jets, set to take flight in May.

With the delivery of the first and second of nine E2s scheduled for April, Scoot has unleashed its grand plan, unveiling the initial destinations for these state-of-the-art aircraft.

The E2s will pave the way for Scoot to venture into exciting new territories, with Koh Samui and Sibu topping the list, alongside taking over or enhancing services to Miri, Kuantan, Hat Yai, and Krabi. Starting revenue operations on May 7, the first E2 will whisk passengers to Krabi and Hat Yai, while its successor will expand the network to include the remaining four airports, with daily flights to Koh Samui starting on May 13.

But that’s not all. Scoot is gearing up to ramp up frequencies, with Miri flights increasing from thrice weekly to four times weekly starting May 20, and Kuantan following suit from June 3. Furthermore, the airline will spread its wings to Sibu with thrice-weekly flights from June 5, reported Ch-aviation.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for Scoot, propelling our network to 69 destinations, enriching connectivity in the region and solidifying Singapore’s status as a hub. Our growing fleet underscores our belief in the burgeoning demand for air travel across Southeast Asia.”

Scoot currently boasts a fleet of 54 aircraft, including A320s, A321s, and Boeing Dreamliners.

In related news, Jetstar Asia announced two direct routes to Krabi and Clark, Philippines, promising to whisk passengers away to paradise. Starting June 7, thrill-seekers can jet off to the mesmerising shores of Krabi, with the low-cost carrier offering six weekly services to this South Thailand gem.

From June 16, travellers can hop aboard for a journey to the heart of the Philippines’ vibrant culture with four weekly services to Clark, soon to ramp up to five by October 18.

In other news, British Airways (BA) is recommencing its connections with Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, adding fuel to the excitement of travellers eager to explore Asia once more.