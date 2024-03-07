Thailand’s digital wellness revolution boosts revenue

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s Industry Ministry is spearheading a digital revolution aimed at boosting revenue for the nation’s wellness and medical business entrepreneurs.

With the ambitious target of surpassing 30 million baht in revenue, this initiative promises to reshape the landscape of Thailand’s tourism and economy.

Under this visionary scheme, the ministry is equipping businesses with cutting-edge digital equipment and technologies, propelling them towards unparalleled success. Aligning with the government’s strategic focus on transitioning Thailand into a digital economy and bolstering its reputation as a premier tourism destination, this initiative marks a pivotal moment for the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Danainat Chokamnuay, an esteemed adviser to the Industry Minister, expressed optimism about the transformative potential of this endeavour.

“This is an opportunity for Thailand’s medical and wellness tourism sector to thrive, attracting both domestic and international tourists.”

In tandem with enhancing digital capabilities, the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) has been entrusted with the task of empowering wellness and medical entrepreneurs through strategic digital marketing interventions.

Collaborating with key stakeholders such as the Thai Kingdom Adviser and the Tourism Council of Thailand, DIPROM is poised to unveil a dynamic website showcasing the diverse array of products and services offered by entrepreneurs, reported The Nation.

According to Vatee Phiravaranuphong, deputy director-general of DIPROM, this concerted effort is projected to yield substantial returns.

“Participating entrepreneurs stand to generate more than 30 million baht in revenue within a year.”

Thailand’s stature as the eighth most visited country globally, coupled with its burgeoning tourism industry generating over 2.3 trillion baht, underscores the immense potential of this initiative.

In related news, Traditional Thai Medicine (TTM) has evolved over the centuries into a holistic health system that encompasses five diverse approaches: Internal Medicine, External Medicine, Spirit Medicine, Divination, and Buddhism.

This natural and comprehensive approach to healthcare mirrors the development of Western medicine. Internal Medicine in TTM involves the use of herbs and diet, a practice that predates Western medicine’s shift to a scientific foundation.