US ambassador vows stronger ties with Thailand

Published: 17:45, 10 October 2024
In a high-profile diplomatic push, the US ambassador to Thailand, Robert F Godec, has committed to enhancing economic, security, and humanitarian cooperation with Thailand under its new government.

This bold pledge came during a meeting yesterday, October 9, with Chusak Sirinil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, as both nations gear up for the 200th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Godec emphasised the importance of modernising both countries’ ties, stating his commitment to deepening the strategic partnership. He reiterated the US dedication to fostering collaboration across sectors, particularly in security, trade, and addressing global challenges.

“The US is ready to work closely with Thailand in many areas, including modernising the military, combating drugs, and strengthening economic ties.”

Chusak warmly welcomed the ambassador, expressing confidence in his vast experience to propel bilateral relations forward.

“Thailand remains a steadfast ally of the United States.”

Chusak stated his desire for greater cooperation in areas such as foreign investment and military modernisation.

In a heartfelt gesture, Godec extended sympathy for the widespread flooding in Thailand, pledging long-term US support, including vital water resource management. This pledge underscored the humanitarian dimension of their partnership.

Economic discussions took centre stage, with Chusak urging the US to ensure policy continuity and facilitate foreign investment from firms like Google and Amazon Web Services. Godec responded by highlighting the mutual benefits of enhanced trade and investment, particularly in developing Thailand’s digital skills.

The two leaders also addressed the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, sharing hopes for peace and democracy through diplomatic negotiations and humanitarian aid.

With both nations eyeing a 200-year diplomatic milestone, this meeting signals a renewed focus on strengthening ties for the future, reported The Nation.

In related news, Americans residing in Thailand gathered today, October 10, from 12 noon to 1pm to support US electoral democracy by casting their votes in front of the US Embassy in Bangkok.

