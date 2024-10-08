Bangkok: 16 communities brace for Chao Phraya River deluge

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkok is on high alert as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued a dire flood warning to residents in 16 communities across seven districts. With no protective flood levees in place, these areas are at serious risk of inundation between October 13 and 23.

A looming surge in the Chao Phraya River, fuelled by rising sea tides and increased water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat threatens these areas.

Advertisements

“The river’s level is expected to rise significantly,” warned BMA officials, sparking fears of widespread flooding.

The 16 vulnerable communities include Soi Si Kham, Soi Sam Sen 19, and the Rajapha Taptim Ruam Jai community in Dusit district, along with several others in Phra Nakhon, Samphan Thawong, Bang Khor Laem, Yannawa, Bangkok Noi, and Khlong San districts.

The Nakhon Sawan water station reported the flow of the Chao Phraya River at a worrying 2,326 cubic metres per second, while the Chao Phraya Dam was releasing 2,199 cubic metres per second. This increased water volume is flowing downstream, putting Bangkok’s riverfront neighbourhoods at serious risk.

To prepare, the BMA urges residents in the affected areas to monitor updates closely, as any further rise in water levels could leave homes and businesses underwater. The situation is particularly concerning as these areas lack the crucial flood defences present elsewhere in the city.

With the rainy season in full swing and tides rising, residents are being asked to brace themselves for what could be a turbulent few weeks, reported The Nation.

Advertisements

In related news, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra assured the public that Bangkok will remain safe from flooding, noting that the current rainfall levels are significantly lower than those experienced during the devastating floods of 2011.

The Thai premier reviewed the water situation yesterday, October 2, at the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi. She highlighted that while Thailand was struck by five storms in 2011, only one storm has impacted the country this year.