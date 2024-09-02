Transport Minister reiterates commitment to Land Bridge Project

Image courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Pheu Thai-led government remains dedicated to advancing the land bridge project, aiming to enhance benefits for the nation and foster sustainable economic growth, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

In an update on the initiative, which will connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea, Suriya explained that the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) is in the process of drafting a bill for the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC).

This draft will be reviewed by the Special Economic Zone Policy Committee (SEZPC) and, following Cabinet approval, will be submitted to the House of Representatives. The bill is anticipated to be enacted by September 2025.

Upon the SEC bill’s passage, an SEC office will be established to oversee subsequent developments, including railway and expressway designs, as well as environmental and health impact assessments (EIAs and EHIAs). The Natural Resources and Environmental Policy Office (ONEP) is expected to finalise the EIA by 2025 in accordance with the port design and environmental regulations.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for private investors is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, with investor selection to be finalised by the second quarter. Land expropriation will follow, and the project will be presented to the Cabinet for final approval.

Construction of the land bridge project is poised to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with a completion target by the end of 2030.

Regarding collaboration with Dubai Port World (DP World), Suriya confirmed that DP World is reviewing project details and is prepared to invest in Thailand. The Ministry is open to international investors and assures that all processes will be conducted transparently and subject to oversight.

DP World has requested comprehensive project information from the OTP, leading to the formation of a joint working group between the two parties, reported The Nation.