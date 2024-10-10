Move over ChatGPT, Meta’s AI chatbot now speaks Thai

Photo courtesy of Punch Newspapers

In a bold move to challenge OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Meta AI, to 21 new markets, including Thailand. With Thai language support now on the table, Meta is upping the stakes in the race for AI chatbot supremacy.

Big tech companies have been fiercely competing to attract consumers to their AI platforms, and Meta is no exception. By adding language support for Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Arabic, the company is making sure its chatbot is more accessible than ever.

“Meta AI, which currently has almost 500 million monthly active users, will be available in the UK, Brazil, and more countries across Latin America and Asia beginning Wednesday.”

This expansion is part of a strategic push to dominate the global AI market. Once the rollout is complete, Meta AI will be available in 43 countries and support a dozen languages, keeping the company on track to become the most used AI assistant worldwide by the end of 2024.

However, Meta’s expansion comes with a catch. Despite the wider availability, the flashy new character voices for the AI chatbot, teased by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Meta’s annual Connect conference, aren’t part of this wave. The company clarified that these features are being rolled out on a separate timeline, leaving users eager for the upgrade to wait a little longer, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, in a high-stakes meeting at Bangkok City Hall, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair sat down with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to discuss how AI could revolutionise public management. The duo’s discussions centred on one burning question: Can AI make Bangkok a more liveable city?

In other news, Advanced Info Service (AIS) announced a partnership with Oracle Alloy to introduce Thailand’s first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud infrastructure services. This significant collaboration aims to enhance the country’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, currently valued at around 100 billion baht.

