US ambassador to join PM’s drug mission in Thailand

Picture courtesy of thaipbsworld.com official website

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is considering inviting US Ambassador Robert F Godec to the northern region later this month to observe the progress in anti-drug operations.

The Thai premier yesterday revealed that he and Godec discussed the country’s drug problems on Wednesday, July 31. While the US anti-narcotics agency collaborates with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, there have not been many field visits, he noted.

Godec may join the prime minister’s upcoming trip to the northern region, potentially by the end of this month, Srettha mentioned.

The 62 year old Thai prime minister highlighted a troubling increase in methamphetamine pill distribution in the region, alongside a rise in heroin sales destined for other countries, including Australia and the US.

“The main goal is to test everyone for drugs and provide therapy for people with addictions.”

The Bangkok-born Srettha stated that the government is intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking in 25 key provinces, aiming to make Nan and Roi Et drug-free by the end of next month, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, The Constitutional Court of Thailand is set to decide on the potential dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP) following a complaint by the Election Commission (EC). The complaint alleges that the MFP’s efforts to amend the lese-majeste law signify an intent to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

If dissolved, all MFP MPs plan to join the Thinkakhao Chaovilai Party (TKCV), a smaller party led by Tul Tintamora. The TKCV, which did not win any seats in the last election, may see a name change and new leadership under the MFP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun.

The court’s decision could also result in a 10-year political ban for MFP’s top executives. This move mirrors the dissolution of MFP’s predecessor, the Future Forward Party, in 2020, after which former members faced voter backlash for joining the rival parties.