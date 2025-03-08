Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows

Police in Udon Thani successfully apprehended a motorcycle thief, recovering 13 stolen motorcycles. Among the owners, one woman expressed her joy by hugging her recovered vehicle, while another expressed gratitude by gifting 10,000 baht to the investigation team and winning the lottery using the vehicle’s registration number.

On March 7, Police Major General Suwan Chiaonavinthawat, the Udon Thani Provincial Police Chief, along with Attawut Thappho, Udon Thani Provincial Defence Officer, and Police Colonel Patthanawong Chanpol, head of Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, presented the arrest of 47 year old Chatchanon. The operation, conducted by the Phirun investigation team, successfully retrieved 13 stolen motorcycles. The owners, upon hearing the news, gathered to inspect their vehicles, some expressing their anger by shouting at the thief.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Suwan explained that the case originated when victims reported thefts to the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station. Motorcycles parked behind a department store in Udon Thani municipality had been stolen. Surveillance footage traced the suspect, Chatchanon, who was seen towing a stolen motorcycle. This led to his apprehension and the recovery of the stolen vehicles.

During the investigation, Chatchanon confessed to scouting dormitories, rented houses, and community areas, targeting unlocked Honda Wave motorcycles. He would drag the motorcycles away, hire a driver to assist in towing them to a locksmith, falsely claiming he had lost his keys. The stolen motorcycles were then sold to repay his debts. Further investigations led to the recovery of 12 more motorcycles, previously sold for between 4,000 to 5,000 baht. Several buyers in Wang Sam Mo district were also arrested, along with 125 methamphetamine pills.

Among the victims, 50 year old Dao, expressed her gratitude by offering a floral basket and 10,000 baht to the police for their efforts in retrieving her motorcycle. She also shared her fortune of winning the lottery by using her motorcycle’s registration digits, 54, purchasing five tickets after reporting her stolen vehicle on March 1, reported KhaoSod.