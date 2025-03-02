North Thailand resident wins 18 million baht in Lottery Plus

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A new millionaire from north Thailand has emerged after winning 18 million baht through Lottery Plus. The fortunate person bought three tickets, all of which turned out to be winners. They are now awaiting Not Phanthawat to personally deliver the prize money to their home.

Yesterday, March 1, the Government Lottery Office announced the results for the draw dated March 1.

Advertisements

The winning numbers for the first prize were 818894, with the three-digit front numbers being 139 and 530, the three-digit back numbers as 781 and 656, and the two-digit number as 54.

Following this announcement, it was revealed that a customer of Lottery Plus had won the grand prize of 18 million baht (US$525,530).

Representatives from Lottery Plus retrieved the winning tickets from the safe and showcased them live, taking just one minute.

While some participants experienced disappointment, others celebrated their victories in this lottery draw. Among the fortunate was a Lottery Plus winner, to whom Phanthawat “Not” Nakwisut, the organiser, personally extended congratulations over the phone.

The sole winner of the first prize, who had purchased three winning tickets, is from north Thailand. Identified as Phon from Chiang Mai province, the winner expressed immense joy

Advertisements

“I am thrilled. I only bought three tickets, and they all won. I’m waiting for Not to deliver the money to Chiang Mai himself.”

Not Phanthawat advised that buying a reasonable number of lottery tickets is sufficient, as demonstrated by this draw, where buying just three tickets led to a substantial win. To enhance the occasion, Lottery Plus invited Jack the Ghost to announce the winner, reported KhaoSod.

Related reports also discuss the results from the March 1 draw, including lottery numbers connected to the Phang Nga travelling draw and popular numbers like Phang Nga, the crab lottery, and numbers from Poo-na and Phaya Boong.

Additionally, the Optimus lottery and historical statistics over the past decade for the March 1 draws are examined.