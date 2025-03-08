Jannah Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.

Buriram infant’s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

Pictures courtesy of Nation TV

In Buriram’s Nang Rong district, a shocking discovery revealed a three month old infant with drugs in his system, likely due to breastfeeding from a mother using illicit substances and vaping. Police are taking urgent action to ensure the child’s safety by prohibiting the mother from breastfeeding until she ceases all drug use.

Local administrative officials, police, and village leaders investigated after receiving complaints about a couple allegedly using methamphetamine, cannabis, and vaping in their home, despite the wife recently giving birth and breastfeeding. Urine tests confirmed the presence of drugs in both parents, who admitted to using methamphetamine, cannabis, and vaping. Drug paraphernalia and cannabis were found in the residence. Consequently, the couple and their infant were taken to Nang Rong Hospital for further examination, with plans for rehabilitation.

Government representatives, including the Buriram Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office and local leaders, convened to address the infant’s welfare. Hospital tests indicated drug presence in the infant, likely transmitted through the mother’s breast milk. The immediate response was to forbid the mother from breastfeeding until she completely abstains from drugs and vaping to prevent further health risks to the child.

Efforts are underway to provide rehabilitation for both parents and secure employment, ensuring they can support their family without resorting to drugs. Jakkrit Ruamkool, an official from the Damrongtham Centre, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to support the three-month-old, who is undeservedly facing repercussions from parental drug use. Interventions include supplying formula milk and baby essentials, and ongoing monitoring of the mother’s health, while the father undergoes rehabilitation and job placement to sustain the family, reported KhaoSod.

Police are committed to continuous oversight and assistance in this case.

In similar news, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a banana grove in Buriram province on February 2, discovered by a 75 year old woman while she was collecting banana leaves.

The infant, believed to be only a few hours old, was covered in ant bites but was quickly taken to Ban Dan Hospital, where doctors confirmed he was healthy, weighing 2.84 kilogrammes at birth.

Police Colonel Siriwat Somkitsiri launched an investigation and soon identified the parents—a 16 year old girl and a 17 year old boy—who admitted to abandoning the baby out of fear of informing their families.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

