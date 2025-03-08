Buriram infant’s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

In Buriram’s Nang Rong district, a shocking discovery revealed a three month old infant with drugs in his system, likely due to breastfeeding from a mother using illicit substances and vaping. Police are taking urgent action to ensure the child’s safety by prohibiting the mother from breastfeeding until she ceases all drug use.

Local administrative officials, police, and village leaders investigated after receiving complaints about a couple allegedly using methamphetamine, cannabis, and vaping in their home, despite the wife recently giving birth and breastfeeding. Urine tests confirmed the presence of drugs in both parents, who admitted to using methamphetamine, cannabis, and vaping. Drug paraphernalia and cannabis were found in the residence. Consequently, the couple and their infant were taken to Nang Rong Hospital for further examination, with plans for rehabilitation.

Government representatives, including the Buriram Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office and local leaders, convened to address the infant’s welfare. Hospital tests indicated drug presence in the infant, likely transmitted through the mother’s breast milk. The immediate response was to forbid the mother from breastfeeding until she completely abstains from drugs and vaping to prevent further health risks to the child.

Efforts are underway to provide rehabilitation for both parents and secure employment, ensuring they can support their family without resorting to drugs. Jakkrit Ruamkool, an official from the Damrongtham Centre, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to support the three-month-old, who is undeservedly facing repercussions from parental drug use. Interventions include supplying formula milk and baby essentials, and ongoing monitoring of the mother’s health, while the father undergoes rehabilitation and job placement to sustain the family, reported KhaoSod.

Police are committed to continuous oversight and assistance in this case.

