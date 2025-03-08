Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show?

Pattaya residents are divided over the city’s latest traffic enforcement efforts, questioning whether the recent crackdown by traffic police is a genuine attempt to tackle congestion or just a temporary publicity stunt during major events like the Pattaya Music Festival.

While some appreciate the increased police presence, others argue that enforcement is inconsistent, with officers only taking action when the city is under the spotlight. Many have called for daily, year-round efforts rather than sporadic crackdowns that vanish once the events end.

Locals have voiced concerns that illegal parking and traffic violations remain rampant, despite police presence. One resident pointed out that even with officers passing by multiple times, cars continue to park illegally around popular areas like Central Marina without consequence. This has led to suspicions of corruption or selective enforcement, with some questioning whether police turn a blind eye in exchange for bribes.

Another major complaint revolves around app-based ride-hailing drivers and public transport vehicles violating traffic rules with no repercussions. Many believe the authorities should crack down on all offenders equally, rather than focusing only on specific areas or groups.

Beyond illegal parking, traffic congestion along Pattaya Beach remains a nightmare, with public transport vehicles and street vendors contributing to the gridlock. Residents argue that these issues persist regardless of police intervention, highlighting the lack of long-term planning.

Some have urged authorities to clear vendors from public spaces and enforce strict parking regulations to ease congestion. However, many remain sceptical about whether these measures will be sustained beyond the festival season.

Despite the frustration, some residents acknowledge the efforts of traffic police and encourage them to continue enforcing regulations more strictly. However, critics liken the current approach to “a fire in the hay,” meaning efforts flare up momentarily but quickly fade, allowing the same problems to return, reported Pattaya Mail.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear—locals want a consistent and sustainable solution to Pattaya’s long-standing traffic woes, rather than temporary fixes that disappear once the spotlight is gone.