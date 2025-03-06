Grandmother finds grandson dead in Udon Thani kitchen

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 6, 2025
125 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking discovery unfolded when a grandmother found her grandson dead in the kitchen of their home, prompting suspicions of sudden death or heart failure.

At around 1.40pm yesterday, March 5, Police Lieutenant Neeranuch Buttakhiao, deputy investigator of Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, received a report of an unexplained death in a residence in Ban Non Phu Thong, Moo 11, Ban Chan subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani province.

Responding swiftly, she arrived at the scene with a medical examiner from Udon Thani Hospital and rescue volunteers from the Udon Sawang Metha Tham Foundation.

The single-storey concrete house revealed the body of 31 year old Thanatorn “Tae” Amatmontree, found partially seated and leaning against the kitchen door. His left elbow rested on the floor of the main room, and his hands were clenched tightly. The first discovery was made by his grandparents, 72 year old Thian and Khrueang Sihathao.

Thian moved the body to lie flat in the main room, while Khrueang bid her grandson a final farewell by gently stroking his arms and legs. They awaited the police, surrounded by concerned relatives and neighbours who gathered upon hearing the news.

Khrueang explained that her grandson lived alone in this house after his father passed away, while his mother worked in Khon Kaen. She resided in the adjacent house and often shared meals with him. That morning, when her grandson did not appear for breakfast, she checked on him around 11am.

Finding no response, she entered through the back door and discovered him leaning against the kitchen door. Initially believing he was asleep, she shook him but realised he was unresponsive and rigid. Alarmed, she called Thian for assistance.

Body found

Thian recounted how he rushed over after hearing Khrueang’s cries, suspecting something was wrong. On arrival, he saw his grandson motionless and tried shaking him vigorously to no avail.

He then moved him to the centre of the room and shook him several more times before accepting that he had passed away. While modern medicine attributes the cause to heart failure, traditional beliefs would call it sudden unexpected death.

Thanatorn’s aunt, 42 year old Buarean Sihathao, mentioned that he had dined with his grandparents the previous day, even playfully teasing his young cousin. However, he had complained of not feeling well, experiencing headaches and fever for two days.

Despite receiving medication from his grandmother, his symptoms persisted. With no known chronic illnesses, the family suspects heart failure as the cause of death. While saddened by the loss, they raised no suspicions.

The police conducted a preliminary autopsy, revealing no signs of injury or struggle. The cause of death was presumed to be acute heart failure, occurring at least eight hours prior, reported KhaoSod.

With the family expressing no concerns over the cause, arrangements were made to hand over the body for traditional funeral rites.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand News

Thailand News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

