Five dead in pickup crash near Sing Buri

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision in Sing Buri Province resulted in five fatalities, including a child, when a pickup truck crashed into a sedan, sending the vehicle plunging into a nearby waterway.

The incident occurred near the 86-kilometre marker on the road heading towards Nakhon Sawan Province today.

Emergency services, upon receiving the distress call, coordinated with local rescue teams to investigate the scene of the accident. They discovered both the pickup truck and the sedan submerged in the roadside waterway at the reported location. The Sing Buri diving team was summoned immediately to conduct the search and rescue operation.

Initial reports confirmed the loss of five lives, with the concern that there might be additional injured or deceased victims still unaccounted for due to the uncertainty of the total number of passengers in the vehicles.

The severity of the crash suggests a high-impact collision between the two vehicles, which led to the car veering off into the water channel. The authorities are expediting the search efforts, as stated by Anuwat Poampha, to identify any further casualties and understand the circumstances leading to the incident.

Local authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the collision and to identify measures that may prevent such incidents in the future, reported KhaoSod.

The community has extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and has called for increased vigilance and safety on the roads to avert similar tragedies.

In related news, a pickup truck overturned on Highway 331 near Pattaya on Monday, creating a spectacle that left fresh fish strewn across the roadway. The mishap, occurring in Baan Pong Saket, Moo 5, Takhian Tia sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, saw emergency responders from the Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation swiftly rushing to the scene.

In other news, a road accident claimed the life of a 35 year old woman when her pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Lamphun province. The victim was pinned behind the wheel, necessitating the use of rescue equipment to extricate her body.