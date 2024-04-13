Man found dead in Chachoengsao after breakup

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic love story unfolded during the Songkran festival as a man, after being told by his girlfriend that their relationship was over, was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours today, has shocked the local community in Chachoengsao province, and police are investigating to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased, 42 year old Sarawut (surname withheld), was discovered lifeless on a hammock, a shotgun wound evident under his chin piercing through to the back of his head. Near his body, a long shotgun lay on the ground, with both spent and unused red shotgun cartridges scattered around. The police and volunteer rescue teams were promptly at the scene to examine the evidence and collect the cartridges.

Local villagers expressed their profound sadness, recounting how Sarawut appeared distressed and exhibited signs of depression prior to the incident, presumably due to the end of his romantic relationship. It is believed that he ventured into the forest behind the village, where he ultimately used the shotgun on himself.

Deputy Investigator Police Lieutenant Piyanut Boonjan led the preliminary investigation, questioning witnesses and securing the scene for the forensic team. Following the examination, the rescue volunteers transported the body to Sanam Chai Khet Hospital for an autopsy.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the definitive cause and sequence of events that led to this tragic outcome, to proceed by the law, reported KhaoSod.

The police urge anyone with information that could help piece together Sarawut’s final moments to come forward.

