Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A tragic incident unfolded in Nakhon Nayok’s Pak Phli district, where a 32 year old fishpond owner, Porntep, and his 34 year old relative, Nitiphon, died due to electrocution following a tractor accident.

The accident occurred yesterday, May 26, at 6.30pm near a fishpond in Mueang subdistrict, Pak Phli district, Nakhon Nayok province. Officers from the Pak Phli Police Station and rescue teams from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation responded to the scene.

The investigation revealed that Porntep’s tractor, known locally as an E-Taen, lost control and fell into a canal adjacent to the fishpond. Sadly, Porntep was found dead, submerged under the overturned tractor.

His relative, Nitiphon, who tried to assist him, also succumbed to electrocution. Nitiphon suffered burns on his right hand and foot. The family was left in deep sorrow.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

Family members explained that Porntep was using the tractor to pull morning glory from the canal when it overturned. The vehicle struck a power line tangled with weeds, resulting in the line falling and causing the electrocution. Nitiphon’s attempt to rescue his relative led to his tragic death as well.

Police have sent the bodies to the hospital for further examination. Legal procedures are underway before the family can hold religious rites for the deceased, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Trang province, where three family members lost their lives due to electrocution.

The victims, 50 year old homeowner Preecha, his 52 year old wife Amnuay, and 89 year old Joo, were found at their residence in Mueang subdistrict, Huai Yot district. The incident was reported around 2pm on May 19.

The family lived in a single-storey concrete house with a small shed and two chicken coops in the back. All three were discovered lying close together.

Amnuay, wearing only undergarments and a sarong, was found near a clothesline with burn marks and bruises. Preecha had burns on his left arm and was gripping a steel wire, while Joo was also injured and clutching a wire. None of them wore shoes, pointing to an electric shock likely caused by exposed wires.

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
