Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

Foreign visitors and Thais flock to Pattaya and Koh Larn all year round

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Pattaya is proving that even the so-called low season cannot dim its vibrant appeal. With fresh urban upgrades and the ever-popular nearby island of Koh Larn continuing to attract visitors, this bustling city remains a favourite destination for both Thai and international travellers year-round.

On Sunday, May 25, reporters visited Khao Phra Tamnak, also known as Naval Radio Station Hill, where the iconic Pattaya City sign proudly overlooks the bay. The surrounding plaza has recently undergone a stunning transformation.

The once ordinary space now boasts bright blue flooring that has turned the area into a lively, picture-perfect spot for photos both day and night.

Visitors, locals and tourists were seen enjoying the revitalised space, posing for selfies, relaxing on benches, and admiring sweeping views of Pattaya Bay.

The installation of CCTV cameras also enhances security, providing greater peace of mind for visitors exploring the area after dark.

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season | News by Thaiger

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season | News by Thaiger

The Pattaya City sign itself has been dramatically upgraded with a state-of-the-art LED RGB lighting system. This new setup can display colours up to 50 times more vivid than before and is controlled automatically to suit various festivals and public holidays.

The sign is illuminated every evening from 6.30pm until 4am, with special light shows scheduled from 7pm to 8pm Monday to Thursday, and an additional show from 9pm to 10pm on weekends, reported Pattaya Mail.

This dazzling display not only boosts the city’s night-time charm but also sends a clear message: Pattaya is embracing modernity while celebrating its iconic landmarks.

These improvements are part of a broader effort to revitalise Pattaya’s image and draw visitors during traditionally quieter months. The city’s commitment to enhancing visitor experiences is evident in every corner, from urban spaces to entertainment options.

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season | News by Thaiger

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season | News by Thaiger

Meanwhile, Koh Larn, just a short boat ride away, continues to be a magnet for holidaymakers. Known for its crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, and laid-back vibe, the island saw a steady stream of both Thai and foreign tourists over the weekend.

Its enduring popularity is proof that Pattaya’s tourism ecosystem thrives on a combination of natural beauty and continuous innovation.

With fresh attractions on the mainland and a beloved island paradise nearby, Pattaya is showing there is no true off-season. Instead, it offers new reasons to visit all year round, keeping the city’s pulse alive and its appeal glowing bright.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

