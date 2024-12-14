Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Locals and tourists braved the steep climb up Mount Pla Ra in Uthai Thani province, reaching an elevation of 1,400 metres, to seek lottery numbers from the stalactites in a cave.

The event, led by Theerapat Khachamat, the Governor of Uthai Thani, attracted over 100 participants, including government officials and tourists, who embarked on this challenging journey to explore the ecotourism destination yesterday.

Upon entering the mouth of the cave, the group encountered stalactites descending from the ceiling to the cave floor, adorned with three-coloured cloths tied by visitors. Locals frequently scale the mountain before lottery days, hoping to secure winning numbers. They rub these stalactites, promising offerings or tying cloths if they win. This time, tourists reported seeing the number 538 after their ritual.

Mount Pla Ra, part of the Prathun Cave Wildlife Sanctuary, is a limestone mountain known for its steep cliffs. On its southern peak lies Prathun Cave, featuring prehistoric paintings estimated to be 3,000 to 5,000 years old. These paintings, depicted in black and red hues, offer a glimpse into ancient times.

“The journey up Mount Pla Ra is not only a test of endurance but an opportunity to connect with our cultural heritage and natural wonders.”

The climb to the top is arduous, but the breathtaking views and historical significance make it worthwhile for many. The cave’s three-coloured cloths are a testament to the visitors’ hopes and beliefs. This tradition of seeking lottery numbers from natural formations highlights the cultural blend of spirituality and superstition within local communities.

In addition to its cultural allure, Mount Pla Ra serves as a significant ecotourism spot. The prehistoric paintings within Prathun Cave are a major draw for visitors interested in history and archaeology. These ancient artworks, preserved over millennia, offer insights into early human life in the region, reported KhaoSod.

“It’s fascinating how these simple acts of tying cloths and rubbing stones are deeply rooted in tradition and belief, bridging the past with the present.”

The event not only showcases the area’s natural beauty and historical treasures but also boosts local tourism. The influx of visitors contributes to the local economy, providing opportunities for small businesses and promoting the region’s cultural heritage.

