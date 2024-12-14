Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Published: 13:48, 14 December 2024
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers
Locals and tourists braved the steep climb up Mount Pla Ra in Uthai Thani province, reaching an elevation of 1,400 metres, to seek lottery numbers from the stalactites in a cave.

The event, led by Theerapat Khachamat, the Governor of Uthai Thani, attracted over 100 participants, including government officials and tourists, who embarked on this challenging journey to explore the ecotourism destination yesterday.

Upon entering the mouth of the cave, the group encountered stalactites descending from the ceiling to the cave floor, adorned with three-coloured cloths tied by visitors. Locals frequently scale the mountain before lottery days, hoping to secure winning numbers. They rub these stalactites, promising offerings or tying cloths if they win. This time, tourists reported seeing the number 538 after their ritual.

Mount Pla Ra, part of the Prathun Cave Wildlife Sanctuary, is a limestone mountain known for its steep cliffs. On its southern peak lies Prathun Cave, featuring prehistoric paintings estimated to be 3,000 to 5,000 years old. These paintings, depicted in black and red hues, offer a glimpse into ancient times.

“The journey up Mount Pla Ra is not only a test of endurance but an opportunity to connect with our cultural heritage and natural wonders.”

The climb to the top is arduous, but the breathtaking views and historical significance make it worthwhile for many. The cave’s three-coloured cloths are a testament to the visitors’ hopes and beliefs. This tradition of seeking lottery numbers from natural formations highlights the cultural blend of spirituality and superstition within local communities.

In addition to its cultural allure, Mount Pla Ra serves as a significant ecotourism spot. The prehistoric paintings within Prathun Cave are a major draw for visitors interested in history and archaeology. These ancient artworks, preserved over millennia, offer insights into early human life in the region, reported KhaoSod.

“It’s fascinating how these simple acts of tying cloths and rubbing stones are deeply rooted in tradition and belief, bridging the past with the present.”

The event not only showcases the area’s natural beauty and historical treasures but also boosts local tourism. The influx of visitors contributes to the local economy, providing opportunities for small businesses and promoting the region’s cultural heritage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do people believe stalactites can reveal lottery numbers?

The practice blends local spiritual beliefs and superstition, suggesting natural formations hold mystical insights for fortune-seekers.

How does Mount Pla Ra’s history enhance its ecotourism appeal?

Prehistoric cave paintings offer a unique draw, merging natural beauty with archaeological intrigue for visitors.

What if the tradition of seeking lottery numbers from caves were to disappear?

It might lead to a loss of cultural identity and diminish local tourism linked to these unique spiritual practices.

How do simple rituals like tying cloths reflect the cultural values of the community?

These actions symbolise deep-rooted traditions, bridging ancient beliefs with modern practices, fostering communal identity.

What role does ecotourism play in preserving Mount Pla Ra’s cultural heritage?

It boosts the local economy while promoting conservation and awareness of the area’s historical and natural significance.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

