Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

Rangers at the Sri Song Rak Camp in Loei province recently disrupted a significant drug smuggling operation, seizing 200 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Following a tip-off received two days earlier about drug trafficking from Laos into Ban Huai Pao, Pak Chom, a rapid-response team was dispatched to patrol the suspected area. During their surveillance, rangers identified two pickup trucks with uniquely modified compartments, raising suspicion.

Officers established a checkpoint and successfully stopped the vehicles, leading to the detention of the occupants. A meticulous search of the trucks uncovered six large sacks filled with Ice, collectively weighing 200 kilogrammes. The suspicious demeanor of the four individuals in the vehicles led to their arrest. The police have chosen not to disclose the names of the suspects at this time.

The seized drugs and vehicles were transferred to Pak Chom Police Station as part of ongoing investigations aimed at dismantling the smuggling network. Law enforcement officials are committed to tracing the origins and destinations of the narcotics.

“We are committed to tackling drug smuggling in the region, and this is a significant step in curbing the illegal drug trade.”

Since the beginning of October, anti-drug initiatives along Loei’s border areas have yielded 666 arrests and resulted in the confiscation of substantial quantities of narcotics, including over 56 million meth pills.

The interception of this smuggling attempt highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in border areas. Continued vigilance and cooperation between local and regional authorities remain crucial in the fight against drug trafficking, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Thai police announced a significant drug crackdown in Bangkok, seizing more than 7.8 million meth pills, 212 kilogrammes of crystal meth, and 340 grammes of ketamine. The busts, linked to the Ko Nimmitmai drug network, targeted operations supplying narcotics across Bangkok and surrounding areas.