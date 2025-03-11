Thailand video news | British Couple’s Thailand Dream Turns Into Legal Nightmare, Cambodian Deputy Governor Arrested in $400,000 Corruption Bust

The latest Thailand Video News, presented by Alex and Jay, covers major stories from Thailand and Asia. This edition includes:

  • A British couple’s legal nightmare in Hua Hin
  • A Buddhist monk arrested for a decade-old robbery
  • Russian ‘mafia’ busted for extorting tourists on Koh Pha Ngan
  • Indian men caught smuggling 22 kg of cannabis at Bangkok Airport
  • Chinese tourists accused of dining and dashing in Chon Buri
  • A wild elephant tossing a man from a pickup in Hua Hin
  • A Cambodian deputy governor arrested for a $400,000 corruption scam
  • Malaysia issuing a travel warning for southern Thailand

British Couple’s Thailand Dream Turns Into Legal Nightmare

A retired British couple in Thailand is facing legal trouble after a violent altercation in Hua Hin. Des and Mary Byrne, who had been living in Thailand for years, were attacked by a younger couple trained in Muay Thai.

CCTV footage showed the attack, and the suspects confessed. However, Thai authorities also charged the British expats, accusing them of inflicting mental and physical harm on their attackers. With their court date set for March 12, the couple is pleading for UK government intervention.

Buddhist Monk Arrested for Decade-Old Robbery Case

Police arrested Vladislav Klenov, 27, for posing as a mafia boss to intimidate fellow Russians. He wore a fake police uniform, wielded a mock firearm, and claimed powerful Thai connections to extort money.

A raid on his shop in Ban Tai uncovered an air rifle, handcuffs, and counterfeit police gear. Authorities charged him with working without a permit and illegal drug use. They are urging victims to come forward and ensure justice is served.

Russian “Mafia” Busted for Extorting Tourists on Koh Pha Ngan

A Russian man in Thailand, Vladislav Klenov, has been arrested for posing as a mafia leader to extort tourists. He allegedly wore a fake Thai police uniform, carried an air rifle, and threatened fellow Russians.

A police raid uncovered counterfeit police gear, leading to his immediate arrest. Authorities urge victims to report any similar scams, as crime in Thailand continues to be a major concern for tourists and residents alike.

Indian Men Caught Smuggling 22kg of Cannabis at Bangkok Airport

Authorities arrested two Indian men at Don Mueang Airport for attempting to smuggle 22 kg of cannabis disguised as snack bags. Security detected the hidden contraband, and both suspects failed to provide export permits.

They now face charges under the Customs Act and are in police custody. This case highlights the risks of smuggling and Thailand’s strict drug regulations.

Chinese Tourists Accused of Dining and Dashing in Chon Buri

Restaurants in Chon Buri are reporting an increase in Chinese tourists skipping out on bills. The latest incident involved four men walking out on a 1,205-baht meal without paying.

Other businesses have experienced similar cases, but lack of CCTV footage makes legal action difficult. Some restaurant owners avoid reporting incidents to prevent complications. Police are now investigating the suspects, believed to be staying in a nearby condominium.

Wild Elephant Tosses Man From Pickup in Hua Hin

A viral video from Hua Hin’s Pala-U Road shows a wild elephant using its trunk to toss a man from a pickup truck. The passenger, 46-year-old Chaiwat Harnwichian, suffered minor rib pain but no major injuries.

Experts believe the elephant was searching for food and not acting aggressively. Authorities are now considering new safety measures to prevent similar encounters.

Cambodian Deputy Governor Arrested in $400,000 Corruption Bust

Authorities arrested Kampong Speu Deputy Governor Tith Vuthy for defrauding a Chinese investor in a mining license scam. Along with two associates, he forged documents and misused power, leading to a $400,000 loss.

Cambodian officials detained the group on March 9, 2025, and charged them with corruption. The country continues cracking down on fraudulent government dealings.

Malaysia Warns Against Non-Essential Travel to Southern Thailand

Following a bomb explosion in Narathiwat, Malaysia has issued a travel advisory. Citizens are urged to avoid Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat due to rising security concerns.

Malaysians already in these areas should register with the consulate and stay alert. Authorities continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

As always, thank you for tuning in to Thailand Video News, where we keep you updated on the most important events from Thailand and Asia. Remember, for all the latest updates and in-depth coverage on the stories that matter, stay connected with Thailand Video News, presented by Alex and Jay. Until next time, stay informed, stay safe, and keep watching for more breaking news from Thailand Video News.

