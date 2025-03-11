Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
179 1 minute read
Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand
Picture courtesy of one31

A 46 year old man was found dead in his vehicle behind a rented room in Khlong Nakhon Nueang Khet, Mueang Chachoengsao district. The police, along with forensic doctors from Phutthasothon Hospital and rescue personnel, were called to the scene yesterday, March 10, at approximately 10.30am.

The vehicle, a grey Isuzu pickup truck with Nakhon Phanom registration, was parked under a banana tree with a large umbrella and paper covering the windscreen. Inside, Chaisak was discovered in the driver’s seat, wearing only boxer shorts.

A fan was running, powered by an extension cord connected from the rented room, which was also used to charge a mobile phone.

Initial checks by the doctor revealed no signs of violence, but the body temperature was found to be 39 degrees Celsius. The air inside the car was notably stuffy and hot.

Related Articles
Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of one31

Chaisak’s 72 year old mother, Sangwian, stated that her son had travelled from Nakhon Phanom to visit her in Chachoengsao, where she was living with another child. Upon arrival, he complained of the heat and opted to sleep in the car to avoid disturbing his mother, who he didn’t want to wake by using the bathroom frequently during the night.

He slept in the vehicle both day and night, only coming into the room when called for meals. Around 9am, Sangwian attempted to wake him for breakfast but received no response.

Noticing something amiss, she approached the car, shook him, and even tapped his stomach, but he remained unresponsive. She checked for breathing and, upon finding none, instructed another child to alert the police.

According to 56 year old Pichit, Chaisak’s brother-in-law, the deceased had been staying in the area since March 7. He had been sleeping in the car, claiming it was cooler than the room. Chaisak had a known heart condition, but it is unclear if the heat contributed to his death, reported KhaoSod.

The body has been taken to Phutthasothon Hospital for a detailed autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death before being released to the family for religious rites.

Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thailand plans 400-baht minimum wage amid SME concerns Thailand News

Thailand plans 400-baht minimum wage amid SME concerns

1 minute ago
Myanmar man confesses to murder over 5,000 baht debt Thailand News

Myanmar man confesses to murder over 5,000 baht debt

12 minutes ago
Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner Crime News

Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner

20 minutes ago
Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand Thailand News

Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand

2 hours ago
Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage

2 hours ago
Foreign affairs minister defends Thailand&#8217;s move to join BRICS Thailand News

Foreign affairs minister defends Thailand’s move to join BRICS

2 hours ago
Truck overturns and ignites on Mittraphap Road, injuring two Road deaths

Truck overturns and ignites on Mittraphap Road, injuring two

2 hours ago
Swiss tourist in a high-profile jam! Phuket drug bust goes viral Phuket News

Swiss tourist in a high-profile jam! Phuket drug bust goes viral

3 hours ago
Thailand charges ahead with tax breaks for hybrid vehicles Business News

Thailand charges ahead with tax breaks for hybrid vehicles

3 hours ago
Police in Bangkok nab suspect in gold necklace theft Bangkok News

Police in Bangkok nab suspect in gold necklace theft

3 hours ago
Stock shock! Thai stocks on the ropes, long-term prospects shine Business News

Stock shock! Thai stocks on the ropes, long-term prospects shine

3 hours ago
Thai ministers seize illegal e-cigarettes worth 33 million baht Crime News

Thai ministers seize illegal e-cigarettes worth 33 million baht

3 hours ago
Woman to sue taxi driver for sexual harassment in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Woman to sue taxi driver for sexual harassment in Bangkok (video)

4 hours ago
China crisis or Golden Week wonder? Tourism hopes take flight in May Business News

China crisis or Golden Week wonder? Tourism hopes take flight in May

4 hours ago
Cha-am police arrest four women for drug use at Thai pool villa Crime News

Cha-am police arrest four women for drug use at Thai pool villa

4 hours ago
Full steam ahead! High-speed rail set for Thailand airports Thailand News

Full steam ahead! High-speed rail set for Thailand airports

4 hours ago
TMD reigns it in: Heavy showers set to pour over 11 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

TMD reigns it in: Heavy showers set to pour over 11 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Extra 25,000 seats on Thailand flights for Songkran Songkran News

Extra 25,000 seats on Thailand flights for Songkran

4 hours ago
Busted bud: British man nabbed with cannabis at Krabi Airport Krabi News

Busted bud: British man nabbed with cannabis at Krabi Airport

20 hours ago
Monk arrested in Ayutthaya for 2 million baht robbery case Crime News

Monk arrested in Ayutthaya for 2 million baht robbery case

20 hours ago
Walk of shame: Brand-new Bangkok footpath crumbles (video) Bangkok News

Walk of shame: Brand-new Bangkok footpath crumbles (video)

20 hours ago
Phuket generates most revenue for Thailand, but locals question budget use Phuket News

Phuket generates most revenue for Thailand, but locals question budget use

20 hours ago
Busted buds: Indian men nabbed in Bangkok airport cannabis scam Bangkok News

Busted buds: Indian men nabbed in Bangkok airport cannabis scam

20 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife&#8217;s new partner Crime News

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife’s new partner

21 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
179 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner

Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner

20 minutes ago
Thailand video news | British Couple’s Thailand Dream Turns Into Legal Nightmare, Cambodian Deputy Governor Arrested in 0,000 Corruption Bust

Thailand video news | British Couple’s Thailand Dream Turns Into Legal Nightmare, Cambodian Deputy Governor Arrested in $400,000 Corruption Bust

2 hours ago
Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage

Bangkok man arrested for knife attack after road rage

2 hours ago