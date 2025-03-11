Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand

Picture courtesy of one31

A 46 year old man was found dead in his vehicle behind a rented room in Khlong Nakhon Nueang Khet, Mueang Chachoengsao district. The police, along with forensic doctors from Phutthasothon Hospital and rescue personnel, were called to the scene yesterday, March 10, at approximately 10.30am.

The vehicle, a grey Isuzu pickup truck with Nakhon Phanom registration, was parked under a banana tree with a large umbrella and paper covering the windscreen. Inside, Chaisak was discovered in the driver’s seat, wearing only boxer shorts.

A fan was running, powered by an extension cord connected from the rented room, which was also used to charge a mobile phone.

Initial checks by the doctor revealed no signs of violence, but the body temperature was found to be 39 degrees Celsius. The air inside the car was notably stuffy and hot.

Chaisak’s 72 year old mother, Sangwian, stated that her son had travelled from Nakhon Phanom to visit her in Chachoengsao, where she was living with another child. Upon arrival, he complained of the heat and opted to sleep in the car to avoid disturbing his mother, who he didn’t want to wake by using the bathroom frequently during the night.

He slept in the vehicle both day and night, only coming into the room when called for meals. Around 9am, Sangwian attempted to wake him for breakfast but received no response.

Noticing something amiss, she approached the car, shook him, and even tapped his stomach, but he remained unresponsive. She checked for breathing and, upon finding none, instructed another child to alert the police.

According to 56 year old Pichit, Chaisak’s brother-in-law, the deceased had been staying in the area since March 7. He had been sleeping in the car, claiming it was cooler than the room. Chaisak had a known heart condition, but it is unclear if the heat contributed to his death, reported KhaoSod.

The body has been taken to Phutthasothon Hospital for a detailed autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death before being released to the family for religious rites.