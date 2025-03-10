Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

In a wild encounter that’s captured the attention of Thai social media, an angry elephant gave a new meaning to being “trunked” when it tossed a passenger from the back of a pickup truck on Hua Hin’s Pala-U Road. The dramatic moment, caught on camera by a shocked passerby, has rapidly gone viral.

The footage reveals the massive pachyderm as it sauntered towards the pickup truck, then used its trunk with surprising finesse to unceremoniously eject the hapless passenger from the vehicle.

Luckily, despite the unexpected flying lesson, the passenger, Chaiwat Harnwichian, emerged from his ordeal with nothing more than a bruised ego, as no serious injuries were reported.

The 46 year old went to the Pa Deng Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital for a physical examination. It was found that he had a sore ribs. Hospital officials conducted an initial physical examination and ordered him to observe his symptoms for 24 hours, the Daily news reported.

Wild elephants are a familiar sight along this particular stretch of road, especially near the Pala-U checkpoint. However, they typically mind their own business and aren’t known to cause havoc for passersby.

In this instance, it’s speculated that the elephant was simply on the hunt for a snack when curiosity got the better of it.

The incident has sparked a wave of warnings for both locals and tourists, urging them to stay vigilant while driving through the area, as encounters with these majestic creatures can be unpredictable.

Meanwhile, calls are growing for local officials to keep a closer watch and to devise strategies to ensure public safety on this popular route.

The video has captured the imagination of social media, serving as a quirky, yet important reminder of the caution needed in regions where wild elephants are part of the landscape.