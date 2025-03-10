Monk arrested in Ayutthaya for 2 million baht robbery case

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Buddhist monk, previously involved in a high-profile robbery case, was apprehended by police at a temple in Ayutthaya. The 59 year old, known as Chalad (surname withheld), had been living as a monk for nearly a decade.

The arrest was made today, March 10, following a directive from Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap, with Police Colonel Suriyasak Jirawat and Police Lieutenant Athirat Thipcharoen leading the operation.

Chalad was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Samut Prakan Provincial Court on February 3, 2015, for charges related to robbery. He and three accomplices were accused of breaking into a wealthy person’s home in Mueang district, Samut Prakan, in 2010.

The group allegedly bound the residents and stole valuables, including gold necklaces, rings, luxury watches, and amulets, amounting to over 2 million baht (US$59,190). After the robbery, the group reportedly abducted a caretaker, later abandoning them on a roadside before fleeing.

Initially, Chalad was granted bail to contest the charges in court. However, he failed to appear as required, choosing instead to evade capture by moving between various provinces.

It was only recently that the police discovered Chalad had been ordained as a monk in Ayutthaya, leading to his arrest, reported KhaoSod.

During questioning, Chalad admitted his involvement in the robbery, stating his role as the getaway driver and lookout. He has since been transferred to the Samut Prakan Provincial Court to face legal proceedings.

In similar news, police officers from Chiang Saen, including immigration officers, arrested a Malaysian monk in northern Thailand suspected of stealing from Chiang Mai’s Jed Yod Temple.

The 50 year old suspect, Paramasivan, was located near Wat Phra Chao Lan Thong in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai. The investigation began after police at Chang Phueak Police Station in Chiang Mai were notified about missing valuables from the temple.

