Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 37 year old man from Samut Prakan travelled over 200 kilometres by motorcycle to Pak Chong district in Nakhon Ratchasima province, to confront his estranged wife and stab her new partner.

In a fit of jealousy, Piti used a sharp knife to fatally stab Boonyarit, his wife’s new partner, on the roadside of Nong Yang village in Pak Chong.

Yesterday, March 10 at 1.30pm, Police Colonel Charin Jintapla of the Pak Chong Police Station, along with Deputy Police Colonel Wichan Klinbunpha, Police Lieutenant Sirasan Chantapakdi, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Thana Wanthong, conducted a reenactment of the crime. It had been postponed from the morning to the afternoon.

During the reenactment, relatives of the Boonyarit gathered around the suspect, where some attempted to assault him. The investigative team quickly intervened, escorting Piti to safety back to Pak Chong Police Station.

In a statement, Piti explained that he had travelled to bring his wife, Duangkamol, back home, as they had been together for four to five years. He had located her due to a photograph she posted on Facebook with her new partner, which included the location.

Upon finding them, an altercation ensued, leading Piti to stab Boonyarit in the chest with a knife he had brought along, causing the latter to collapse, reported KhaoSod.

Following the questioning, Pol. Lt. Sirasan charged Piti with premeditated murder and carrying a weapon in public without valid reason.

In similar news, in a tragic case of mistaken identity, a Thai man stabbed his former sister-in-law 18 times, believing she was his ex-wife. The attack took place on the side of a road in Ayutthaya province.

Officers from Phak Hai Police Station were notified of the incident at around 6.15am on March 6. Upon arrival, they discovered 39 year old Waraporn with severe injuries, suffering from at least 18 stab wounds to her neck and body. Blood had pooled beneath a large tree at the scene.