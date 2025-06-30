Thailand Video News | Mass protest in Bangkok demands PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation over leaked call, Philippines holds first grassroots stonewall-inspired pride protest in Manila

In Thailand, over 6,000 protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following a leaked call with Cambodia’s former leader, while the government also faced growing public resistance to its delayed cannabis regulations. A shocking robbery involving a Russian journalist unfolded in Pattaya, and the country made headlines by securing the Tomorrowland music festival for 2026, a major step in its cultural and tourism ambitions. Cross-border tensions with Cambodia over cargo transport continue, adding pressure to regional trade dynamics. Meanwhile, Vietnam is investigating a serious aviation incident after two planes collided at Hanoi Airport, and the Philippines made history by holding its first grassroots-led Stonewall-inspired pride protest, calling for LGBTQIA+ rights and wider social reform.

Mass Protest in Bangkok Demands PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Resignation Over Leaked Call

Over 6,000 protesters gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on June 28, calling for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to resign after a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen. The demonstration—Thailand’s largest since the Pheu Thai Party took office—was led by a pro-sovereignty group and drew mainly older protesters with a history of opposing the Shinawatra family. The protest included speeches, music, and calls for national unity, concluding by 9pm. Police deployed drones, K9 units, and confiscated weapons; one person was charged with assault. Smaller protests in Nakhon Ratchasima and Phitsanulok sent groups to Bangkok. Paetongtarn, while in Chiang Rai, welcomed peaceful protest but now faces a Constitutional Court review on July 1 that could lead to suspension.

Thailand Postpones Tougher Cannabis Rules Amid Public Pushback

Thailand’s health ministry has delayed new cannabis regulations by 30–60 days after backlash from sellers and stakeholders. The rules will require prescriptions for cannabis purchases, licensed premises to employ medical staff, and retailers to log all flower sales. Growers must meet strict cultivation standards, and buds will soon be treated as controlled substances requiring permits. The delay aims to allow more consultation and preparation, but businesses must still submit monthly stock reports or risk penalties. Personal cultivation for non-commercial use remains legal, but selling homegrown cannabis is banned. Future violations could lead to jail time and fines.

Russian Journalist Robbed in Pattaya Hotel; Escapes with 2 Million Baht Loss

Russian journalist David was allegedly lured to a Pattaya hotel on June 26 by acquaintances who later assaulted and handcuffed him, forcing a Bitcoin transfer and stealing a luxury Rolex and cash worth over 2 million baht. He escaped while still restrained and sought help. CCTV shows the attackers, including 26-year-old Anton Lokotkov—now in custody—who denies involvement despite overstaying his visa. Other suspects are believed to have fled Thailand. The victim and perpetrators knew each other, and police are pursuing leads as they untangle conflicting accounts and track the remaining suspects abroad.

Thailand to Host Tomorrowland in 2026, Advancing Soft Power and Creative Economy

Thailand will host the world-famous electronic music festival Tomorrowland for the first time in 2026, marking a milestone for its creative economy and soft power strategy. The announcement followed a meeting between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Tomorrowland executives, who confirmed plans to integrate Thai cultural elements into the event. The festival is expected to boost tourism, spotlight local artists, and elevate Thailand’s global image as a premier destination for large-scale cultural events. The government aims to make Thailand the heartbeat of the festival and a new hub for global creative industries.

Thailand Denies Full Border Reopening Request as Cambodia Rejects Cargo Transit Appeal

Thailand’s army clarified it never requested a full reopening of Thai-Cambodian border crossings, but merely sought temporary leniency to allow pre-registered cargo trucks through Sa Kaeo province. The request followed Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s border visit and was aimed at easing local trade disruptions. Despite this, Cambodia’s Immigration Department firmly rejected the proposal, banning all cross-border cargo transport. The Thai Burapha Task Force had only asked for trucks with approved customs clearance as of June 25 to be allowed passage. Tensions remain over strict border controls affecting commerce.

Vietnam Airlines Suspends Pilots After Aircraft Collision at Hanoi Airport

Vietnam Airlines has suspended four pilots after a Boeing 787 and an Airbus A321 collided at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport on June 27. The Boeing, taxiing for take-off, clipped the Airbus’s tail fin at a taxiway intersection. Both planes were grounded, and over 380 passengers were rebooked. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam classified the event as a serious level B incident. Early investigations suggest the Airbus was not properly positioned at its holding point. An internal and independent probe is now underway.

Philippines Holds First Grassroots Stonewall-Inspired Pride Protest in Manila

On June 26, the Philippines held its first-ever grassroots-led Stonewall Philippines protest in Mendiola, Manila, led by LGBTQIA+ group Bahaghari. Inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in the U.S., the event blended activism with culture through murals, speeches, performances, and a powerful pride march. Bahaghari Chairperson Reyna Valmores Salinas declared pride a protest not only for LGBTQIA+ rights but against systemic injustices, imperialism, and corporate exploitation. The event marked a call for broader social reforms and solidarity with global struggles, vowing to make it an annual movement.

