Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

Police in Phuket are currently investigating the death of a 39 year old man from Sisaket province, whose body was discovered with a knife in his chest in a rented room in Patong.

The body was found at approximately 10.45am on June 28, when Patong Police were alerted to an incident in a room on Soi Jintana. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chananarong Prakongkeo, an Investigation Officer at Patong Police Station, arrived at the scene with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

Upon entering the room, the officers found the deceased lying on his back with arms outstretched on the floor. He was dressed in green shorts and surrounded by a significant amount of dried blood. Based on the body‘s condition, police estimated the man had been deceased for at least three days.

The investigation noted a knife embedded in the victim’s chest, leading officers to involve a forensic specialist from Vachira Phuket Hospital for an on-site examination. The deceased was identified as Tonkla, originally from Sisaket province.

The body has been transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and police investigations are continuing, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, officials in Phuket are probing the discovery of a decomposed body found in an abandoned building in Kathu district on April 21.

Police were notified at approximately 5.40pm and responded to the scene alongside a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue personnel from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. The deceased, a Thai male estimated to be around 40 years old, had a distinctive Hanuman tattoo on his back.

No identification was recovered, and it’s believed the man had been dead for roughly a week. Investigators found no signs of foul play or a struggle. Locals told police the man was likely homeless, possibly experiencing mental health challenges, and had been staying in the disused property for about two months.