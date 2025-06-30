Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

Room of mystery triggers questions as police seek answers

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee56 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
71 1 minute read
Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest
Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation

Police in Phuket are currently investigating the death of a 39 year old man from Sisaket province, whose body was discovered with a knife in his chest in a rented room in Patong.

The body was found at approximately 10.45am on June 28, when Patong Police were alerted to an incident in a room on Soi Jintana. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chananarong Prakongkeo, an Investigation Officer at Patong Police Station, arrived at the scene with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

Upon entering the room, the officers found the deceased lying on his back with arms outstretched on the floor. He was dressed in green shorts and surrounded by a significant amount of dried blood. Based on the body‘s condition, police estimated the man had been deceased for at least three days.

The investigation noted a knife embedded in the victim’s chest, leading officers to involve a forensic specialist from Vachira Phuket Hospital for an on-site examination. The deceased was identified as Tonkla, originally from Sisaket province.

The body has been transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and police investigations are continuing, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, officials in Phuket are probing the discovery of a decomposed body found in an abandoned building in Kathu district on April 21.

Police were notified at approximately 5.40pm and responded to the scene alongside a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue personnel from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. The deceased, a Thai male estimated to be around 40 years old, had a distinctive Hanuman tattoo on his back.

Related Articles

No identification was recovered, and it’s believed the man had been dead for roughly a week. Investigators found no signs of foul play or a struggle. Locals told police the man was likely homeless, possibly experiencing mental health challenges, and had been staying in the disused property for about two months.

Latest Thailand News
Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel

19 minutes ago
Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here! Things To Do

Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here!

26 minutes ago
Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks Northern Thailand News

Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks

32 minutes ago
Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package Thailand News

Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package

43 minutes ago
Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest Phuket News

Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

56 minutes ago
Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker Pattaya News

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

2 hours ago
Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Karon Beach Phuket News

Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach

2 hours ago
Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links Thailand News

Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition Phuket News

Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition

3 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani Thailand News

E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children Pattaya News

Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children

3 hours ago
Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing Thailand News

Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing

3 hours ago
Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service Pattaya News

Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service

3 hours ago
Man detained after brother&#8217;s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection Bangkok News

Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection

4 hours ago
Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird Thailand News

Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird

4 hours ago
Illegal white sea bass worth 600,000 baht seized in Narathiwat Crime News

Illegal white sea bass worth 600,000 baht seized in Narathiwat

4 hours ago
Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck Thailand News

Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck

4 hours ago
Body with tattooed arm found in Trang palm plantation Crime News

Body with tattooed arm found in Trang palm plantation

4 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested for cable theft causing 1 million baht damage Crime News

Cambodian man arrested for cable theft causing 1 million baht damage

4 hours ago
Protesters demand PM Paetongtarn resignation, deny coup support Thailand News

Protesters demand PM Paetongtarn resignation, deny coup support

5 hours ago
Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station Bangkok News

Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 40 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 40 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery Thailand News

Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery

1 day ago
Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple Phuket News

Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee56 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x