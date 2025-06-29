Russian journalist robbed, escapes hotel in Pattaya with 2 million baht loss

On June 26, 26 year old Russian journalist David allegedly escaped from a hotel on Jomtien Soi 14 while handcuffed. He reported being attacked by fellow Russians who covered his head with a black bag, assaulted him, and sent a threatening video to his girlfriend.

They forced him to transfer Bitcoin and stole a luxury watch worth over 2 million baht (US$61,350). After the robbery, he managed to escape and sought help. One suspect is detained but denies involvement, despite CCTV evidence.

Major General Thawatchakiat Jindakhuansanong, the Commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police, stated that Pattaya City Police and the Chon Buri Transnational Crime Suppression Centre are investigating the incident. They have arrested 26 year old Russian Anton Lokotkov, an acquaintance of the victim, who allegedly lured him to Pattaya, where four Russians robbed him.

Lokotkov denies all charges and claims he is not the person seen in the CCTV footage, refusing to answer basic questions. He was found to have overstayed his visa by 13 days and faces charges for residing in Thailand without permission. Additional charges are under consideration as evidence is gathered.

CCTV footage from the hotel indicates that the victim and perpetrators were acquainted. The victim, accompanied by another Russian, travelled from Bangkok to meet Lokotkov at a hotel in Jomtien.

Loading…

Upon arrival, two men in black assaulted him, handcuffed him, and forced him to transfer Bitcoin. They also stole 40,000 baht (US$1,225) in cash and a luxury Rolex watch valued at over 2 million baht. The robbers fled while the victim sought police assistance.

Police assert that the victim and the suspects knew each other. CCTV shows two men entering the room around 2.57am on June 26.

The victim briefly left and returned before the attack. Discrepancies between the victim’s and the suspect’s statements complicate the case. It remains unclear why they travelled from Bangkok to the victim’s room. Police suspect two people have already left Thailand, reported The Pattaya News.

The identified suspects are: Anton Lokotkov, who was apprehended in Jomtien Beach and denies the charges; Evgenii Latyshev, who reportedly fled to Malaysia; Ioann Berdanov, believed to have fled to Hong Kong and possibly en route to Turkey; and two unidentified foreign males seen on CCTV in black attire. Pattaya City Police are gathering evidence to legally pursue the remaining suspects.