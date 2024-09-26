Thailand video news | Thailand legalises same-sex marriage, Vietnam’s president meets U.S. corporations to boost tech sector

In this Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. The stories include Thailand has made history as the first Southeast Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage. In Koh Samui, a Russian man was fined for reckless driving, while a Thai woman accused an Indian businessman of leaving her with an STD. A Thai influencer was detained for promoting online gambling, and flood-hit northern Thailand received relief with waived electricity bills. A multilingual homeless woman has gone viral, and Cambodia’s new canal project raises environmental concerns. Meanwhile, Japan faces a rice shortage, and Vietnam’s president is boosting tech ties during his U.S. visit.

Thailand has made history as the first Southeast Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage. King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the law, which will take effect in 120 days, with the first marriages expected in January 2025. The new law grants same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples, including adoption and inheritance rights. This milestone follows years of LGBTQ activism and advocacy. Despite ongoing societal challenges, public support for marriage equality is strong, marking a major step forward for LGBTQ rights in the region.

A Russian man, Aleksandr Sharygo, was fined 5,000 baht for dangerous driving on Koh Samui, drawing mixed reactions from locals. A Thai woman shared a video in a Facebook group showing Sharygo’s reckless driving, which included speeding and parking illegally. Police quickly located his yellow luxury car and fined him for failing to report a colour change and unpaid vehicle tax. Sharygo apologised for his actions, while some netizens praised the police’s response, others felt the punishment was too lenient and called for harsher penalties.

A 24-year-old Thai woman, Miss B, has accused an Indian man posing as an Arab businessman of luring her into a relationship and leaving her with a sexually transmitted disease (STD). After meeting through her nail salon, the pair had unprotected sex, after which the man disappeared and blocked all contact. Miss B later discovered that the man had deceived many women and LGBTQ individuals, with around 100 victims in Samut Prakan and nearby provinces. Experiencing severe symptoms, she plans to seek medical help, while authorities continue their search for the alleged conman.

Thai influencer Thanakrit, known as Bally, was detained for promoting online gambling through his Facebook page, which has over 410,000 followers. Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers discovered that Bally was posting comedic clips containing links to gambling websites, earning 2,500 baht per post. Bally admitted to being hired by gambling site owners to create and post these videos. The CIB charged him under the Gambling Act of 1935 for promoting unauthorized gambling, following an investigation by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced the waiving of electricity bills for residents in flood-affected areas of northern and northeastern Thailand this month. Additionally, in October, bills will be reduced by 30% as part of a broader relief package. The Finance Ministry is also providing a debt moratorium for small-scale farmers. To improve disaster response, the government is enhancing the Thang Rath app for emergency alerts and developing the Cell Broadcast Service for quicker warnings. These measures aim to ease the burden on communities and improve access to critical information during natural disasters.

A homeless woman with multilingual skills has gone viral in Thailand after her story was shared by entrepreneur Apisit Khongsin. While delivering food in Nakhon Sawan, Apisit met Manatsanun, who impressed him with her fluency in multiple languages, including English and Finnish. It was revealed that she had studied abroad and worked in foreign countries before returning to Thailand due to health issues, including depression. Despite efforts by her family to reconnect, Manatsanun prefers her current lifestyle. Apisit has hired her as a brand ambassador, hoping to offer financial stability and help her find better living conditions.

Cambodia plans to build the $1.7 billion Funan Techo Canal to boost trade by linking the Mekong River to the Gulf of Thailand. The canal, backed by Chinese investment, aims to reduce Cambodia’s reliance on Vietnam for exports. However, it raises concerns about disrupting the Mekong River’s natural flood systems, potentially worsening droughts and depriving Vietnam’s Mekong Delta of essential nutrient-rich silt, vital for its agricultural sector. While Cambodian authorities downplay the environmental risks, Vietnam quietly expresses concerns over potential impacts on global food security and the region’s ecosystem.

A retired Indian high court judge will investigate allegations that a woman was physically and sexually assaulted by police in Odisha after seeking help at a police station. The 32-year-old woman and her fiancé, an army officer, were harassed on the road and went to the station for assistance. Instead, the woman claims she was abused, leading to widespread outrage and the suspension of four officers. The high court granted her bail, criticizing the police’s failure to follow proper procedures. The case has sparked discussions about police brutality and victim shaming in India.

Japan is experiencing its largest rice shortage in decades due to a combination of bad weather, an ageing farming population, and increased demand from tourists. Supermarkets have been running out of rice, and prices rose by 5% since the start of 2024. The shortage has been exacerbated by Japan’s restrictive rice policies, which limit imports and protect domestic farmers with high tariffs. Tourist consumption of rice more than doubled from 2022 to 2023, further straining supply. The shortage has driven up food prices, contributing to inflation in Japan.

Vietnam’s President To Lam, on his first U.S. visit, pledged to boost Vietnam’s tech economy during meetings with top U.S. firms like Meta, Apple, Blackstone, and Warburg Pincus in New York. Meta, with millions of users in Vietnam, expressed plans to expand investments, including producing virtual reality glasses in the country. Lam also discussed cooperation in energy, AI, and data centres with U.S. firms. His visit underscores Vietnam’s focus on digital transformation and developing its semiconductor and AI industries as strategic priorities for future growth.