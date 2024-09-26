39 Phuket shrines to visit during the Vegetarian Festival

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival is a wild, colourful event that’s all about cultural traditions and spiritual vibes. A big part of the action takes place at different shrines around the island, where ceremonies and rituals come alive. If you’re planning to join in, here are the must-visit shrines you’ve got to check out.

Shrines to visit during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival

1. Kathu shrine

Located in the heart of Kathu, this shrine is deeply tied to the origin of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. It’s known for its long history, dating back to the early 1800s when Chinese immigrants introduced their traditions to the island. Expect lively rituals during the festival like fire-walking and bladed ladder climbing.

2. Aam Jui Tui Tao Bo Geng (Jui Tui)

Located in the heart of Phuket Town, Jui Tui Shrine is one of the most prominent shrines during the festival. It is dedicated to the deity Tean Hu Huan and is known for its vibrant ceremonies and offerings. You can witness traditional rituals, including the blessing of devotees and colourful processions. The shrine also features intricate architecture and is a festival activity hub.

3. Bang Liao Shrine

Situated near Phuket Town, Bang Neow Shrine is dedicated to the God of War, and its ceremonies are marked by energetic performances and rituals. The shrine is famous for its large statue of the deity and attracts many devotees who come to seek blessings and participate in the festivities.

4. Lim Hu Tai Shrine

This shrine is a reflection of deep-rooted Chinese beliefs, where locals come to seek protection and good fortune. The stunning architecture, adorned with images of deities, offers visitors a tranquil space amidst the festival’s hustle and bustle.

5. Sui Bun Tong Shrine (Aam Loarong)

Aam Loarong Shrine offers a peaceful environment for personal reflection and blessings. Sui Bun Tong Shrine was founded by Mr. Winai and a group of spirit mediums, with Cheng Chui Jo Su Gong as the main deity.

PHOTO: via Phuket E-Magazine

6. Lim Su Cho Ngo Jin Ee Yin Shrine (Ban Tha Ruea)

Famous for its colourful statues, this shrine stands out due to its architectural beauty. It is dedicated to Pra Po Seng Tai Te, a deity believed to have the power to heal and cure illnesses. The vibrant setting of this shrine makes it a unique stop for festival-goers.

7. Kuan Te Kun Shrine (Sapam Shrine)

Known for its iconic dragon pillars and Chinese roof designs, this shrine has a rich history spanning over 100 years. The shrine houses the revered deity Guan Yu, symbolising loyalty and righteousness, making it a must-visit for those interested in Chinese cultural heritage.

8. Guan Yu Shrine (Nabon Shrine)

A visually striking shrine, its exterior is adorned with colourful dragon statues. Guan Yu, the warrior deity worshipped here, draws both devotees and visitors to its dramatic ceremonies during the festival.

9. Hun Jong Shrine, Jo Su Gong, Naka Tao Bo Geng (Naka)

Recently renovated, this shrine features bold green dragon pillars and a traditional roof with lion statues. The site becomes a focal point during festival processions and spiritual ceremonies.

10. Jong Nghi Tong Shrine

A smaller shrine with a quieter atmosphere, it serves as a place for locals to engage in personal prayers. Although less bustling, it holds deep spiritual significance for the community.

11. Jeng Ong Shrine (Opposite Vachira Hospital)

Situated near Vachira Hospital, this shrine is central to the festival’s healing rituals. It’s a place where many come seeking blessings for health and well-being. It’s an important stop if you are interested in the festival’s more personal and healing aspects.

12. Lee Ong Tong Tha Chatchai Shrine

Located near Phuket International Airport, this peaceful shrine offers travellers a serene space for worship. It’s often visited by those arriving or departing from the island, providing spiritual protection for their journey.

13. Yog Ke Geng Shrine (Soi Paneang)

With a history spanning more than a century, Samkong Shrine is a key participant in the festival’s processions. Over a century old, Yog Ke Geng Shrine (Samkong Shrine) has expanded and is a significant spiritual site in the community. It enshrines the base of Lord Jo Su Gong.

14. Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Mai Khao)

Located in the Mai Khao Beach area. It is located in a public area with land adjacent to the sea behind, next to the Mai Khao Temple. Although less frequented by tourists, this northern shrine holds deep spiritual importance for locals. Its quiet atmosphere provides a glimpse into the more personal side of the festival.

15. Kuan Te Kun Shrine (Ban Pon)

Uan Yu Shrine in Koh Kaew is dedicated to the goddess Guan Yu, known for her loyalty and respected by businesspeople. You should pay homage to her if you want her blessings in work and business.

16. Tai Houd Tong Shrine

Located near Surin Beach, this shrine is significant during the Vegetarian Festival for its street processions and rituals​.

17. Bu Seng Tong Shrine

Known for its location in Thalang, this shrine plays a key role during the Vegetarian Festival with its traditional ceremonies​.

18. Seng Leng Tong Shrine

Actively participating in the festival’s rituals, Seng Leng Tong Shrine is a hub of processions and offerings, showcasing the deep religious fervour of the local community.

19. Sam Ong Hu Shrine (Cherngtalay)

The Sam Ong Hu Cherngtalay Shrine, featuring ancient deity images and a renovated concrete structure, is a prominent religious site for Thai-Chinese individuals. It hosts annual ceremonies and the famous Vegetarian Festival, attracting both locals and tourists.

20. Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Ban Pasak)

Pasak Shrine, built in 2515 B.E., is a Chinese-style shrine dedicated to Tea Gun Tai Tae and four other deities. The shrine is known for its oil bath ritual, believed to relieve body aches and solve life problems.

21. Ngore Choon Geng Shrine (Baan Ya)

One of the smaller but significant shrines, Ngore Choon Geng Shrine is vital to the spiritual tapestry of the Vegetarian Festival, contributing to its traditional practices.

22. Gim Sue Ong Geng Shrine (Ban Don)

Gim Sue Ong Geng shrine in Phuket, Thailand, started as a small shrine and was moved several times before settling in its current location. The shrine is dedicated to the deity Gim Su Ong, a warrior woman with a brother who became a general in Chinese history.

23. Sam Pai Kong Shrine (Bangku Shrine)

The Sam Pai Kong Shrine, built over 100 years ago, houses replicas of deities revered by the Bangku community. The shrine’s name has evolved from Sam Kai Kong to Sam Pai Kong. Its vibrant atmosphere during the celebrations attracts many locals and tourists, making it a key stop for anyone wanting to experience the heart of the festivities.

24. Sam Xian Tong Shrine (Chalong)

In 2540 B.E., a shrine was built to honour the Naga serpent and later expanded in 2558. It is now known as Sam Xian Tong Shrine and is a popular destination for prayer and vegetarian festivals. You can immerse yourself in the energetic atmosphere, filled with traditional music and vibrant displays of devotion.

25. Baan Kian Shrine

Situated in Baan Kian, Thalang, this shrine plays a significant role during the festival, participating in various traditional ceremonies and celebrations. Its involvement helps preserve the cultural significance of the event.

26. Sian Tong Shrine

This smaller shrine, located in Phuket, holds its own during the festival. It provides a more intimate setting for visitors looking to connect with the local spiritual practices.

27. Tai Sen Oud Jor Shrine

In Chalong, this shrine is notable for its active role in the festival’s rituals and processions. The lively atmosphere here reflects the community’s commitment to their traditions.

28. Thee Gong Tua Shrine

Located in Phuket Town, Thee Gong Tua Shrine is a prominent participant in the Vegetarian Festival, known for its engaging processions. The shrine is a focal point for community gatherings during this time.

29. Bangjo Shrine

Nestled in Srisoonthorn, Bangjo Shrine hosts processions and rituals throughout the Vegetarian Festival. Its vibrant community involvement highlights the strong cultural ties within the area.

30. Hok Ong Tong Shrine

Hok Ong Tong Shrine is known for its peaceful atmosphere and stunning architecture, featuring intricate Chinese motifs. It’s an important spiritual site for the local Chinese community.

31. Hean Lhee Thong Shrine

This shrine holds deep significance during the Vegetarian Festival, with its serene setting attracting many devotees. It’s one of the older, lesser-known shrines but is vital to the festival’s rituals​.

32. Saengtham Shrine

Located in the heart of Phuket Town, Saengtham Shrine is a historic Chinese shrine in Phuket with traditional architecture and a peaceful atmosphere. It received an award for its conservation efforts and underwent a renovation in 2017. Its vibrant atmosphere during the festival makes it a key spot for those wanting to participate in the cultural celebrations.

33. Boo Tong San Shrine

This shrine is known for its rich cultural history and vibrant processions during the Vegetarian Festival. Its lively ceremonies reflect the deep-rooted traditions of the local community.

34. Kiu Tian Geng Shrine (Saphan Hin)

Kiu Tian Keng Shrine, built in 2523 B.E., is a Taoist shrine dedicated to Kiu Tian Lue, who protects Phuket from natural disasters. Set against a picturesque coastal backdrop, Kiu Tian Geng Shrine is famous for its involvement in key festival rituals, including thrilling fire-walking ceremonies that draw crowds eager to witness this remarkable display of faith.

35. Pud Jor Shrine

Pud Jor Shrine, over a century old, enshrines the Bodhisattva Guan Yin and offers unique healing using fortune sticks. The shrine’s name derives from a merchant who brought a statue of Guan Yin to the site. It serves as a peaceful refuge throughout the festival, attracting those who seek blessings and spiritual guidance.

36. Kiu Ong Tai Tea Shrine (Rawai)

Kiu Ong Tai Tea Shrine in Rawai, Phuket, was donated by the Sookkaew family and is used for vegetarian festivals and Dharma practices. The shrine features a “Maha Bodhi Footprint” believed to be left by Kiu Ong Tai Tea. This community-driven shrine is well-maintained and also known for its traditional design.

37. Sam Sae Joo Hud Shrine (Khao Rang Shrine)

Nestled near Khao Rang, this small yet revered shrine offers breathtaking views of Phuket. Guan Yin Bodhisattva Shrine was built in Khao Rang, emphasising the practice of precepts and mindfulness through chanting and meditation. The shrine hosts Thai-Chinese chanting and meditation, Dharma teachings, and participates in festivals.

38. Po Seng Tong Shrine (Kata)

Situated in the scenic Kata area, Po Seng Tong Shrine is recognised for its rich history and dynamic celebrations during the Vegetarian Festival. Chen Chang Hai, a Thai-Chinese businessman, followed the advice of Deity Baow Cheng Da Tee, which led to his business success. He built a shrine for the deity, which provides free vegetarian food during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

39. Thung Thong Shrine

A traditional shrine that plays a vital role in the annual Vegetarian Festival, Thung Thong Shrine is known for its thrilling fire-walking ceremonies and lively street processions. The combination of spirituality and excitement draws many to its doors during this festive time.

Checking out these shrines during the Phuket Vegetarian Festival gives you a real taste of the island’s culture and spiritual roots. Every shrine brings its own vibe. Whether it’s wild rituals or peaceful blessings, you’ll get a mix of energy and tradition. It’s a perfect way to dive into local customs and feel fully wrapped up in the festival’s unique atmosphere. Definitely worth the stop if you want the full experience!