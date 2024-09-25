Homeless woman with multilingual skills goes viral in Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A homeless woman with an extraordinary background and multilingual skills sparked significant interest after her story went viral on social media. An entrepreneur who frequently distributes his products to the community, encountered the woman while delivering meatballs and bubble tea to construction workers in Nakhon Sawan.

The entrepreneur, Apisit Khongsin, who owns a meatball and bubble tea business, first met the homeless woman, Manatsanun, at a pavilion in Phra Non subdistrict, Mueang district. Struck by her politeness and fluency in multiple languages, he decided to film and share her story on social media.

This video quickly became viral, capturing the attention of netizens who were curious about her background.

Manatsanun, it turns out, is no ordinary individual. Contrary to the typical image of a homeless person, she possesses impressive linguistic abilities and an educated demeanour. She can read English fluently and converse in Finnish, among other languages.

Apisit discovered that she had studied abroad and previously worked in foreign countries, adding to the intrigue surrounding her story.

“I was astonished to see her read the English brand names of my bubble tea effortlessly.”

As her video gained traction online, it reached the woman’s relatives, who confirmed that Manatsanun had indeed lived and studied abroad. Her family, currently residing overseas, revealed that Manatsanun returned to Thailand due to health issues, including depression, which eventually led her to leave her home in Bangkok several months ago.

Efforts to reconnect Manatsanun with her family have been challenging, as she seems reluctant to return. Despite her family’s concerns and their desire for her to resume treatment for her depression, Manatsanun insists she is content with her current situation.

Apisit, who sympathises with her plight, has hired her as a brand ambassador for his business, hoping to provide her with some financial stability and a potential path to a better living.

“Manatsanun appears happy where she is and doesn’t wish to move. I want her to have a good place to stay, so I plan to help her find a decent rental in the future.”

Apisit also appealed to the public to respect Manatsanun’s privacy, particularly at night, as she prefers not to be disturbed. He stressed the importance of not distressing her, given her familiarity and comfort with him.

He continues to coordinate with her family to find the best way to support her, reported KhaoSod.