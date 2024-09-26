Excavator fined during Chiang Rai flood relief sparks heated debate

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai social activist Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet revealed that an excavator on its way back from assisting with flood relief efforts in Chiang Rai was fined for being overweight at a weigh station in the northern province of Phayao.

Gun shared that one of his followers requested help for the excavator, which was stopped by the Department of Highways’ weigh station. The vehicle was found to be overweight, leading to a fine and potential legal proceedings.

The bail for the excavator and the driver amounted to 320,000 baht. Adding to the financial strain, the driver would also need to appear in court to pay an additional fine and now has a criminal record, said Gun.

“I promised to help with the fine. I will pay for it myself.”

The incident has raised concerns about the willingness of others to assist in future relief efforts, fearing similar repercussions. Gun expressed his worry about the difficulties faced by those volunteering to help Chiang Rai, questioning how they would manage to return without facing legal issues.

“I am at the site every day, and I deeply sympathise with the workers. They are genuinely dedicated but is this the kind of reward they get for helping? I feel sorry for the volunteers and the villagers.”

Gun clarified that the arrest was not made by the police but by the Department of Highways under the Ministry of Transport. Despite a sign indicating that the excavator was for flood relief, it was still stopped and fined. The activist also posted images of homes submerged in mud, highlighting the extent of the disaster and the urgency of the relief efforts, reported KhaoSod.

“Almost all the entire town is like this. If we dug with our bare hands, who knows when it will be finished?”

In related news, Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a request from the Ministry of Interior to allocate 3.04 billion baht from the central budget to assist flood victims across the country.