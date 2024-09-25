Thai woman claims Indian ‘businessman’ gave her STD

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A 24 year old Thai woman has come forward with shocking claims that an Indian man posing as an Arab businessman lured her into a relationship, only to leave her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Miss B (pseudonym), a nail art instructor from Samut Prakan, reported her ordeal yesterday, September 24, to Ekapop Luangprasert, advisor to the interior minister and founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page. She revealed that in August, the man had approached her workplace multiple times, initially requesting nail services, before managing to get her phone number.

After weeks of persistent communication, Miss B agreed to meet the Indian man. On September 11, their evening escalated to drinks at a hotel, where they had unprotected sex. The morning after, the man vanished, blocking all communication.

Desperate for answers, Miss B tracked down the man’s girlfriend, uncovering a chilling truth: this wasn’t his first deception. The man allegedly has a history of seducing both women and LGBTQ individuals, with as many as 100 victims across Samut Prakan and surrounding provinces. Many reportedly contracted infections, with some women suffering from herpes after being coerced into oral sex.

Miss B is now experiencing severe symptoms, including itching, burning, and difficulty urinating. Although she hasn’t yet had a blood test or seen a doctor, Ekapop vowed to assist her in getting a medical examination.

In a bid to warn others, the Sai Mai Must Survive team arranged a press conference, urging women to be cautious, reported KhaoSod English.

“If you’ve been tricked by a man like this, report it immediately.”

The hunt for the smooth-talking Indian conman continues.

