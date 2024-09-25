Influencer detained for online gambling, earning 2,500 baht per post

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers have detained a 29 year old influencer who has over 410,000 followers, for posting clips with links to gambling websites. Each post earned him 2,500 baht.

Yesterday, September 24, the CIB, under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Jiraphob Bhuridej, conducted an operation led by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD). The team included several high-ranking officials, such as Police Major General Paiboon Noihoon, Deputy Commander of CIB, Police Major General Athip Pongsivapai, and other senior police.

They summoned the influencer, Thanakrit, also known as Bally, to meet with the investigators and informed him of the charges under the Gambling Act of 1935, Section 12, which stipulates penalties for promoting or inviting others to engage in unauthorised online gambling.

The CIB had been monitoring social media platforms for advertisements promoting online gambling. Their investigation revealed that the Facebook page of influencer Bally featured videos with links to gambling websites.

These videos, often comedic, served as a medium for promoting online casino gambling. The officers from TCSD identified the account owner as Thanakrit and subsequently brought him in for questioning, reported KhaoSod.

During the initial interrogation, Thanakrit admitted that he was indeed the owner of the Facebook page in question. He confessed that he was hired by the gambling website owners to create and post short advertising clips on his page. For each of these posts, he received a payment of 2,500 baht (US$75), Thanakrit admitted.

“I was approached by the website owners to create short clips and post them on my Facebook page. They paid me 2,500 baht per post.”

