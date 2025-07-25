Thailand Video News | Cambodia accused of war crimes in Thai hospital attack, Thailand officially recognises poker and American football as sports

Today we’ll be talking about the deadly artillery onslaught by Cambodian forces on Thai civilian targets, other pettier conflicts erupting between the two countries, and a little later a fresh batch of farangs behaving badly.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister has condemned Cambodian military strikes on Phanom Dong Rak Hospital and nearby civilian areas as war crimes. The attack injured patients, damaged the hospital, and killed 11 civilians, including children. Thai officials evacuated hospitals near the border and deployed mental health teams for trauma support. Citing international law, the minister called the targeting of hospitals a grave breach of humanity and demanded Cambodia take full responsibility and halt further aggression.

A Thai ex-boxer sparked outrage after slapping a Cambodian worker in Thailand during a filmed confrontation at a market, following deadly cross-border strikes by Cambodian forces that killed 12 Thais, including civilians and a child. The video, now deleted, was criticised online for fuelling xenophobia and endangering Thais in Cambodia. Netizens urged restraint, warning that vigilantism could escalate tensions and worsen the humanitarian situation.

Air Cambodia has denied claims it copied Thai Airways’ purple-and-gold design, after Thai netizens accused the airline of mimicry following its inaugural flight on July 18. In a statement, the carrier insisted its branding is uniquely Khmer, rooted in Cambodian heritage and inspired by Royal Air Cambodge’s 1956 design. Stressing cultural pride and originality, Air Cambodia urged civil dialogue and regional cooperation, cautioning against viral posts that distort context.

A Russian man driving drunk in Phuket crashed into a Thai woman’s parked car and motorbike, causing major damage. Despite having four times the legal alcohol limit, police fined him just 1,000 baht for reckless driving and released him without pressing drink-driving charges. The victim, Atiya Sharon, received no compensation and was advised to sue in court. Outraged, she posted CCTV footage online, appealing for help in identifying the man and calling for justice.

Lauren Martin, a British woman, was caught with nearly 50 kg of cannabis at Manchester Airport after returning from Thailand. She claimed she was duped into transporting the drugs, believing the luggage contained clothes. Despite pleading guilty, the judge suspended her 12-month prison sentence for two years, citing her naivety and potential for rehabilitation. The judge warned she narrowly avoided prison due to cannabis being a class B drug.

Thailand has declared poker and American football as official sports, aiming to boost its economy through international events and sports tourism. The move, backed by top government officials, frames poker as a strategic, skill-based game—strictly separated from gambling. American football’s inclusion aligns with its rising global status and Olympic debut at LA 28. The decision signals Thailand’s ambition to become a major player in the global sports arena.

Sergeant Major First Class Pichitchai Boonchula lost his leg to a landmine while patrolling Thai territory near the Cambodian border but says he has no regrets and remains proud to serve. The explosion occurred during heightened tensions, with reports of Cambodian troops encroaching on Thai land. Despite the injury, Pichitchai urged comrades to stay vigilant and continue their duties. The incident adds to rising Thai casualties amid escalating cross-border clashes.

A foreign tourist suffered a serious head injury after a 4am altercation on Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao involving a transgender woman and local motorbike taxi drivers. The dispute reportedly began over unpaid companionship fees and escalated when the intoxicated tourist allegedly turned violent. Conflicting witness accounts and video footage are under police review. Authorities are working to clarify the incident and ensure accountability as debate grows over nightlife safety.