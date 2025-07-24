Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride

July 24, 2025
78 1 minute read
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai soldier who lost his right leg in a landmine explosion during a border patrol is now in stable condition. He stated that he has no regrets and remains proud to serve the kingdom.

Sergeant Major First Class Pichitchai Boonchula stepped on the landmine while patrolling with four other soldiers in the Chong Anma area of Nam Yuen district, in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani yesterday, July 23.

Pichitchai lost his right leg at the scene and was immediately transferred to Sappasitthiprasong Hospital for further treatment. The other soldiers suffered chest tightness from the shock of the blast. All five are now reported to be safe.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Pichitchai shared further details of the incident. He said the patrol had been dispatched after the discovery of Cambodian soldiers setting up a camp on Thai territory.

He stated that the mission had initially been successful and that he planned further action. However, as he turned to speak with his team, he inadvertently stepped on the landmine.

Thai soldier lost leg at border
Pichitchai Boonchula

Pichitchai emphasised that the spot where the explosion occurred was well within Thailand’s borders. He noted that his unit regularly patrolled the same route without ever encountering any landmines before.

Despite his injury, Pichitchai called on fellow soldiers to remain focused on their duties and not be concerned for him. In an interview with Hone Krasae, he said his condition has improved.

“I’ve come to terms with it. I understand that loss is part of the risk when serving the country in this role. Don’t worry about me—I’m still alive.

“Please be extra cautious when entering any area because this is already the second case. Every soldier must know how to use detection equipment properly and thoroughly.”

Thai soldier proud to serve country despite losing leg
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพบก Royal Thai Army

In the aftermath of this incident, tensions between the two nations continue to escalate, prompting Thai officials to evacuate residents from high-risk areas to safe shelters.

At around 3pm, the Ministry of Public Health reported that 11 Thai nationals had died in the ongoing clashes and 35 others were injured, including eight Thai soldiers, with one fatality among them.

