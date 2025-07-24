Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman’s car in Phuket

A Thai woman is seeking accountability from a Russian man who crashed his car into her two parked vehicles while driving under the influence in Phuket on Tuesday, July 22.

The victim, Atiya Sharon, took to social media to request assistance from netizens in locating the Russian suspect. She posted details of the drink-driving incident along with CCTV footage showing the crash in the Facebook group “ภูเก็ต [PHUKET]” on Wednesday, July 24.

Atiya explained that the Russian driver was travelling at high speed when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed a traffic island, and collided with her car and motorcycle parked outside a hotel.

She said the foreigner was taken to a local police station, where an alcohol test revealed he had 200 milligrammes per cent of alcohol in his system, four times over the legal limit of 50 milligrammes per cent. He was subsequently detained.

However, police fined him just 1,000 baht for reckless driving and causing damage to property before releasing him. No charges were filed for drink-driving, and Atiya received no compensation.

Police told Atiya that they had no legal authority to compel the foreigner to pay compensation, advising her instead to pursue the matter through the courts.

Atiya added that she had no opportunity to speak with the Russian man and had no direct contact with him. She was only able to speak with a representative from his car insurance company, which declined to share the driver’s contact details.

In her post, Atiya questioned whether someone would have to die in such an incident before justice or compensation is served.

She explained that she relied on her vehicle for daily use, but it is now unusable. She appealed to anyone who might know the identity or contact details of the Russian man to come forward.

In a separate but similar incident this week, another Thai woman also took to social media to report that a foreign motorcyclist, believed to be Moroccan, crashed into her motorcycle and fled the scene without accepting responsibility. As of now, officers have not released any updates regarding the suspect’s arrest.