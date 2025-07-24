Thailand Video News | Thailand downgrades ties with Cambodia after border landmine blast, British embassy warns Pattaya expats of rising risks

Today we’ll be talking about the British embassy warning their citizens of the risks involved traveling to China, Thailand downgrading diplomatic ties with Cambodia following a recent landmine blast at the border, and a little later two farangs caught on a robbery spree in Krabi.

British Embassy Warns Pattaya Expats of Rising Risks

The British Embassy has issued a strong advisory to UK nationals in Pattaya, citing a spike in consular emergencies. Key concerns include an ageing expat population, a rise in uninsured motorbike accidents, and more drug-related arrests—especially involving cannabis. Many tourists mistakenly believe it’s legal abroad. Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin urged expats to get proper travel insurance and valid wills. She also noted the complexity of handling accidents in Thailand due to overlapping authorities. George Barrie will soon be appointed honorary consul to assist. Brits are encouraged to stay informed and register for updates.

Public Outrage Erupts Over Rabbit Abuse at Bang Saen Beach

A viral video showing a man violently tossing a rabbit onto hot sand at Bang Saen Beach has sparked nationwide outrage in Thailand. Witness Pattanapong Sririmala filmed and posted the footage, resisting threats from the abuser to delete it. The rabbit, later rescued by a local vendor, appeared weak and traumatised. Animal rights groups like Watchdog Thailand are demanding the man’s arrest. With no legal action yet announced, netizens are calling for swift justice and tougher animal welfare enforcement.

Thailand Downgrades Ties with Cambodia After Border Landmine Blast

Thailand has recalled its ambassador from Phnom Penh and expelled Cambodia’s envoy following a landmine explosion that severely injured a Thai soldier in Ubon Ratchathani. Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai blamed Cambodia for violating the Ottawa Convention and announced border closures at four checkpoints and two temples. The Thai Army condemned the incident as an inhumane act on Thai soil and urged Cambodia to take responsibility. Tensions are escalating, with diplomatic ties now under formal review.

Qantas Passengers Outraged After Surrendering Passports in Bangkok

Qantas passengers in Bangkok were forced to give up their passports after a flight to Sydney was cancelled following a six-hour delay. Viral footage shows a box of passports on the terminal floor, sparking outrage online. Qantas said the move was required by Thai immigration law to allow passengers to leave the airport and reach hotels. While not Qantas policy, officials insisted it was legal protocol. The airline apologised for the disruption, but the incident raised concerns over transparency and passenger rights during international delays.

Two Foreigners Arrested After Riding Stolen Motorbikes from Krabi to Phuket

Two foreign men have been arrested after failing to return rental motorcycles in Krabi and allegedly riding them to Phuket. Police recovered the bikes after a tip-off from a cannabis shop owner. The suspects were also accused of stealing from local stores. Images of the men were shared online to aid their capture, and the rental shop owner’s daughter thanked the community for helping. Authorities confirmed the arrests, though specific charges have not yet been announced.

