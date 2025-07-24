Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

Reckless rides halted in bid to reclaim safety

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
291 1 minute read
Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Wichit Police

In the early hours of this morning, police in Phuket apprehended 18 underage people and confiscated 14 modified motorbikes during a crackdown on street racing and activities causing public disturbances in the Laem Dinso area of Wichit.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Wichit Police Station, directed by Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, beginning at 1.30am, today, July 24. It was initiated in response to ongoing complaints about late-night gatherings and illegal racing along Sakdidet Road, Laem Dinso, Khlong Mudong, and Ao Makham.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthawat Liangbunchinda, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, along with Police Lieutenant Sawat Phon-on and Police Lieutenant Pinij Sritongsuk, led the patrol team that detained the teenagers, all under 18 years old, and seized their vehicles for further investigation.

The police reported that the youths attempted to conceal their modified motorbikes in roadside grass when they noticed the approaching officers. Despite their efforts, all 14 motorbikes were located and confiscated.

Pol. Col. Somsak stated that the parents or guardians of the detained minors would be summoned and could face charges under the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546.

Police are considering prosecuting under Section 26 (2), which forbids parents or guardians from promoting or consenting to behaviour that risks children committing offenses or engaging in dangerous activities.

Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Wichit Police

“This type of behaviour not only disrupts the community but also poses significant dangers to young people,” stated Pol, Col. Somsak.

Related Articles

“Parents must be held accountable. If they knowingly permit or fail to prevent such risky activities, they may be deemed complicit under the law.”

Photo: Wichit Police

The teenagers were taken to Wichit Police Station, with police confirming that further operations will be conducted to curb illegal street racing and ensure public safety in the area, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Wichit Police

In similar news, a recent case of illegal street racing on a public highway sparked widespread public anger after causing major traffic delays.

Latest Thailand News
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

3 minutes ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

12 minutes ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

25 minutes ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

34 minutes ago
Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

43 minutes ago
Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics | Thaiger Thailand News

Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

52 minutes ago
Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

1 hour ago
Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

1 hour ago
Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences

2 hours ago
Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

3 hours ago
Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes | Thaiger Business News

Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

3 hours ago
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

3 hours ago
Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief

3 hours ago
Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act

3 hours ago
Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom | Thaiger Crime News

Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom

4 hours ago
Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute

4 hours ago
Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme

4 hours ago
Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt

4 hours ago
Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima

4 hours ago
Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border

4 hours ago
Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head | Thaiger Pattaya News

Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head

5 hours ago
Interior Minister denies interference in Khao Kradong land probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Interior Minister denies interference in Khao Kradong land probe

5 hours ago
Phuket heartbreak as young Aussie tourist found dead in hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket heartbreak as young Aussie tourist found dead in hotel

5 hours ago
3 dead, 23 injured in Kanchanaburi truck-pickup collision | Thaiger Thailand News

3 dead, 23 injured in Kanchanaburi truck-pickup collision

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
291 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x