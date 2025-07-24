Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

In the early hours of this morning, police in Phuket apprehended 18 underage people and confiscated 14 modified motorbikes during a crackdown on street racing and activities causing public disturbances in the Laem Dinso area of Wichit.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Wichit Police Station, directed by Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, beginning at 1.30am, today, July 24. It was initiated in response to ongoing complaints about late-night gatherings and illegal racing along Sakdidet Road, Laem Dinso, Khlong Mudong, and Ao Makham.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthawat Liangbunchinda, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, along with Police Lieutenant Sawat Phon-on and Police Lieutenant Pinij Sritongsuk, led the patrol team that detained the teenagers, all under 18 years old, and seized their vehicles for further investigation.

The police reported that the youths attempted to conceal their modified motorbikes in roadside grass when they noticed the approaching officers. Despite their efforts, all 14 motorbikes were located and confiscated.

Pol. Col. Somsak stated that the parents or guardians of the detained minors would be summoned and could face charges under the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546.

Police are considering prosecuting under Section 26 (2), which forbids parents or guardians from promoting or consenting to behaviour that risks children committing offenses or engaging in dangerous activities.

“This type of behaviour not only disrupts the community but also poses significant dangers to young people,” stated Pol, Col. Somsak.

“Parents must be held accountable. If they knowingly permit or fail to prevent such risky activities, they may be deemed complicit under the law.”

The teenagers were taken to Wichit Police Station, with police confirming that further operations will be conducted to curb illegal street racing and ensure public safety in the area, reported The Phuket News.

