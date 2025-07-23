Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

Second luxury vehicle fire in months raises safety concerns among high-end car owners

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
111 1 minute read
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A luxury Mercedes-Benz burst into flames on a Bangkok expressway, sending black smoke billowing into the night sky and leaving behind a charred wreck.

The dramatic incident unfolded at around 8.30pm yesterday, July 22, when a grey Mercedes-Benz E200 caught fire on the Borommaratchachonnani elevated expressway parallel route in the Chimphli subdistrict of Taling Chan district.

The Phan Fa Radio Centre reported the blaze, prompting an urgent response from Bang Khun Non Fire and Rescue Station. Firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene, where they found the luxury sedan engulfed in flames on the leftmost lane of the two-lane road.

The car, bearing Bangkok registration 6ขห1286, was already consumed by fire. Firefighters used high-pressure water hoses to douse the inferno, taking around 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | News by Thaiger

Miraculously, no one was inside the vehicle when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. However, the Mercedes was destroyed.

“The vehicle was entirely gutted,” said an official at the scene. “Fortunately, there were no occupants, and no one was harmed.”

Related Articles

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, with the vehicle now undergoing forensic analysis to determine what triggered the ignition, KhaoSod reported.

This fiery episode has drawn attention once again to recent luxury car fires on Bangkok’s roads.

In a related story, a shocking multi-vehicle crash in the early hours of April 23 saw a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz go up in flames.

The collision, which took place at around 2.20am near Soi Borommaratchachonnani 76 in Sala Thammasop subdistrict, Thawi Watthana district, left one person injured and two high-end vehicles reduced to ashes.

Firefighters from Thawi Watthana Fire and Rescue Station, with support from Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes.

The white Ferrari and black Mercedes-Benz involved were both confirmed as petrol-powered, though their registration numbers remain unknown.

Latest Thailand News
Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan drone thieves nabbed for targeting tourist homes

2 hours ago
Thai driver drags motorcyclist&#8217;s body into petrol station, denies collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision

2 hours ago
Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound Air India Express flight aborts after 16 minutes

2 hours ago
Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire erupts at abandoned Ratsada house after 20 years of silence

2 hours ago
Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network | Thaiger Thailand News

Car scam duo linked to southern Thailand bomb network

2 hours ago
2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

3 hours ago
Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Visitors flock to Prasat Ta Kwai for offerings and lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025 | Thaiger Events

Hong Kong to host four major lifestyle fairs in fall 2025

3 hours ago
Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

3 hours ago
Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Inheritance dispute leads to fatal shooting in Surat Thani plantation

3 hours ago
Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Cambodia hits back at Thai Airways copycat claims

3 hours ago
Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viking ride at Bangkok amusement park leaves schoolgirl unconscious

3 hours ago
Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Qantas passengers forced to surrender passports in Bangkok (video)

3 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash in Pattaya due to unsecured gate leaves two injured

4 hours ago
Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram dad runs over baby daughter in tragic accident

4 hours ago
Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

4 hours ago
Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

4 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Kanchanaburi, assets seized

4 hours ago
Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Flood chaos fears as Chiang Mai braces for storm Wipha

4 hours ago
Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

4 hours ago
Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

5 hours ago
Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya guard bashed with phone in hotel bust-up

5 hours ago
Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police officer fatally shot near home in Narathiwat

5 hours ago
Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand puts brakes on 300 baht tourist fee

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
111 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x