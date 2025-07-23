Hot wheels: Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz on Bangkok expressway

A luxury Mercedes-Benz burst into flames on a Bangkok expressway, sending black smoke billowing into the night sky and leaving behind a charred wreck.

The dramatic incident unfolded at around 8.30pm yesterday, July 22, when a grey Mercedes-Benz E200 caught fire on the Borommaratchachonnani elevated expressway parallel route in the Chimphli subdistrict of Taling Chan district.

The Phan Fa Radio Centre reported the blaze, prompting an urgent response from Bang Khun Non Fire and Rescue Station. Firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene, where they found the luxury sedan engulfed in flames on the leftmost lane of the two-lane road.

The car, bearing Bangkok registration 6ขห1286, was already consumed by fire. Firefighters used high-pressure water hoses to douse the inferno, taking around 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Miraculously, no one was inside the vehicle when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. However, the Mercedes was destroyed.

“The vehicle was entirely gutted,” said an official at the scene. “Fortunately, there were no occupants, and no one was harmed.”

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, with the vehicle now undergoing forensic analysis to determine what triggered the ignition, KhaoSod reported.

This fiery episode has drawn attention once again to recent luxury car fires on Bangkok’s roads.

In a related story, a shocking multi-vehicle crash in the early hours of April 23 saw a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz go up in flames.

The collision, which took place at around 2.20am near Soi Borommaratchachonnani 76 in Sala Thammasop subdistrict, Thawi Watthana district, left one person injured and two high-end vehicles reduced to ashes.

Firefighters from Thawi Watthana Fire and Rescue Station, with support from Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes.

The white Ferrari and black Mercedes-Benz involved were both confirmed as petrol-powered, though their registration numbers remain unknown.