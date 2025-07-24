Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

Mosquito coil suspected as trigger in deadly blaze

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
282 1 minute read
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A 72 year old Thai woman and her pet dog died in a fire at her Bangkok home, which is believed to have been caused by a mosquito coil.

Officers from Bang Khun Non Police Station were called to investigate the fire at a house in Soi Charan Sanitwong 31, in the Bangkok Noi district, at around 6am yesterday, July 23. Police arrived with three fire engines and managed to bring the blaze under control within a short time.

The single-storey house was located approximately 200 metres inside a plantation area and was covered in thick black smoke. Residents rushed to help contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

The victim, identified as Suntaraluck, was found lying face down in front of an altar table inside the house. Her male pet dog was discovered dead in front of the bathroom.

An initial investigation revealed that the fire originated from a side table in the bedroom. The wardrobe and adjacent wall suffered the most severe damage.

Home fire kills owner and her pet dog
Photo via SiamRath

A mosquito coil and a box of matches were found on the side table next to the bed. Officers suspect that the coil was lit and may have ignited nearby flammable items.

Police believe the woman was unable to escape due to the thick smoke. Both she and her dog are thought to have inhaled a fatal amount of toxic fumes.

Related Articles
Thai woman and dog killed in fire in Bangko home
Photo via DailyNews

Suntaraluck’s relative, 55 year old Boonmee Saengsurin, informed police that she had been living alone and suffered from several chronic illnesses. She had recently been discharged from the hospital just days before the incident.

Her body was sent to Siriraj Hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

In a separate incident, another house fire was reported in Phuket on Tuesday, July 22. The blaze occurred at a property in the Ratsada district late at night. The house had reportedly been abandoned for nearly 20 years. Police suspect an electrical short circuit triggered the fire.

Latest Thailand News
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

3 minutes ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

12 minutes ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

25 minutes ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

34 minutes ago
Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

43 minutes ago
Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics | Thaiger Thailand News

Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

52 minutes ago
Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

1 hour ago
Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

1 hour ago
Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences

2 hours ago
Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

3 hours ago
Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes | Thaiger Business News

Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

3 hours ago
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

3 hours ago
Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief

3 hours ago
Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act

3 hours ago
Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom | Thaiger Crime News

Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom

4 hours ago
Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute

4 hours ago
Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme

4 hours ago
Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt

4 hours ago
Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima

4 hours ago
Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border

4 hours ago
Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head | Thaiger Pattaya News

Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head

5 hours ago
Interior Minister denies interference in Khao Kradong land probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Interior Minister denies interference in Khao Kradong land probe

5 hours ago
Phuket heartbreak as young Aussie tourist found dead in hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket heartbreak as young Aussie tourist found dead in hotel

5 hours ago
3 dead, 23 injured in Kanchanaburi truck-pickup collision | Thaiger Thailand News

3 dead, 23 injured in Kanchanaburi truck-pickup collision

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
282 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x