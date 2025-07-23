Thailand Video News | Thailand to protest Cambodia over landmine incident, Bangkok rider caught with Trump-stamped ecstasy

Today we’ll be talking about landmines being laid along the Thai/Cambodian border, the death toll rising amid the tropical storm ravaging Phuket, and a little later Trump-shaped ecstasy pills hitting the market in Bangkok.

A Thai caretaker, 64-year-old Nittaya, denies murdering her bedridden patient, 53-year-old Sriprai, despite suspicious online searches about killing methods and a possible bloodstain on her motorbike. Sriprai was found dead on July 17 with head injuries and missing cash. Although Nittaya claimed she repaid a small debt, the family said she owed 170,000 baht. Police found searches for cyanide, electric shock, and overdose on her phone, which she said were suicide-related. Her phone was oddly off during key hours, and she has since gone missing. The investigation continues.

A Grab motorcycle rider in Phuket shared a viral video of a female passenger who fled without paying her fare after a ride from Rawai to Patong. Claiming her banking app had insufficient funds, she promised to pay in cash from home—only to sprint away moments later. The clip shows the stunned rider waiting by the roadside as she bolts past. Thai netizens sympathised and shared similar experiences, with some advising upfront fares or holding valuables. It’s unclear if police were notified or what the fare amount was.

Welsh tourist Ashton Jones, 29, has returned home after falling into a coma while holidaying in Thailand. Just five days into his Bangkok trip, he vanished and was later found in critical condition in Chon Buri Hospital, undergoing emergency brain surgery. With no insurance, his family faced soaring bills until a friend raised £31,960 through GoFundMe. After six weeks in a coma, Jones was cleared to fly home on July 20. His recovery journey has touched many, highlighting the power of community support and the risks of travelling uninsured.

Bangkok will launch five new electric shuttle routes on August 1 under its BMA Feeder programme to ease traffic and link communities with key rail lines. The initiative, expanding from two pilot routes, aims to improve first- and last-mile travel using eco-friendly buses. Operating across areas like Din Daeng, Taling Chan, and Chatuchak, the EV shuttles align with Bangkok’s plan to cut emissions and modernise transport. The city is also retiring its old diesel fleet, with a 15.35 billion baht electric bus lease approved to replace outdated NGV buses and support a cleaner, more connected capital.

Thailand is set to file a formal protest against Cambodia after three Thai soldiers were seriously injured by newly planted landmines near the border. Thai officials claim the Russian-made PMN-2 mines were freshly laid following a May 28 clash, violating both Thai sovereignty and the Ottawa Treaty, which bans anti-personnel mines. Cambodia denies the allegation, but Thailand says it has evidence. The Thai government is escalating the matter diplomatically and militarily, including notifying ASEAN, briefing allies, and increasing border security to prevent further incidents.

A Bangkok delivery rider was arrested on July 21 for possessing 59 ecstasy pills embossed with Donald Trump’s face. The 35-year-old suspect, Ekarin, tried to flee a checkpoint on Lat Phrao Road before being caught. A drug test confirmed methamphetamine use, and he now faces charges for illegal possession and consumption of a Category 1 narcotic. Authorities are investigating the pills’ origin, suspecting links to a wider drug network. The unusual Trump design has drawn attention to evolving trafficking methods amid Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics.

A powerful tropical storm battered Phuket on July 21, killing one person and injuring another on Koh Hey. Affecting all three districts, the storm caused widespread damage, prompting the province to activate its 2025 disaster response plan. Though downgraded to a tropical depression, rough seas and flooding risks persist, with warnings in place through July 24. Small boats are grounded, and residents are urged to stay alert. Relief efforts are underway across 17 subdistricts as officials clear debris, assess damage, and provide aid. Authorities stress continued vigilance as unstable weather conditions remain.

Thailand’s restaurant industry is in crisis, with daily revenues down over 50% and new openings halved since 2023. Rising costs—raw materials up 25% and wages up 5%—and weak tourism, especially from China, have hit the sector hard. Food delivery is growing but can’t offset the decline. Experts urge digital adoption, scalable models like QSRs, better financial practices, and government aid to prevent mass closures. While the overall outlook is grim, niche segments like affordable speciality coffee and matcha are booming, offering a glimmer of hope in a struggling industry.