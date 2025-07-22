Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand

British man back on UK soil after horror holiday and £32k rescue mission

A Welsh holidaymaker left fighting for his life in a Thai hospital has finally flown home after spending six weeks in a coma and racking up thousands in medical bills without insurance.

Ashton Jones, from Cwmbran, jetted off to Bangkok on May 30 with a mate for a lads’ getaway but just five days in, his family were hit with devastating news: Ashton had vanished.

After a frantic search, the 29 year old was found in Chon Buri Hospital, where he had undergone life-saving brain surgery. Thai officials are still investigating how he ended up in such a critical state.

With no travel insurance and bills mounting fast, Jones’ loved ones feared the worst, until lifelong friend Angela Roden Shepherd stepped up and launched a GoFundMe campaign to bring him home.

The fundraiser pulled in a jaw-dropping £31,960 (1.4 million baht), allowing Jones to continue his treatment and fly home on Sunday, July 20, after doctors gave him the all-clear to travel.

Jones’ 50 year old friend, Shepherd, shared the emotional moment in a video post

“We grew up together, which is why I’ve been doing everything I’ve been doing. I’ve got good news, Ashton is flying home today! He’ll land at Heathrow (London) tomorrow and be very close to home. Happy days!

“It’s so heartwarming to say he’ll be home and on British soil. I’m still gobsmacked by the generosity. Times are tough, but you’ve all been phenomenal.”

At one point, Jones had a Do Not Resuscitate order in place. Now, thanks to public support, he’s on the road to recovery and receiving treatment back in Wales, South Wales Argus reported.

The GoFundMe page has now closed, with every penny going toward Jones’ care.

The Welshman’s story, from missing abroad to a miracle return, has united a community and reminded everyone just how far friendship and compassion can go.

Bob Scott
