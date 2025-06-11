Thailand video news | Cambodian hackers deface Thai government sites over border tensions, Hoi an shootout over debt ends with jail time for seven men

Today we’ll be talking about Russian teens and Thai rappers brawling on Walking Street, MK restaurants buffet promo causing chaos, and a little later Cambodian hackers defacing Thai government websites over border tensions.

Pattaya plans to deploy AI-powered police drones to identify visa overstayers and wanted criminals in real time during major events. Mayor Poramese and the Tourist Police tout it as a step towards a safer, tech-savvy city. However, critics argue the city is prioritising spectacle over substance, pointing to neglected infrastructure and public services. While the drones could enhance security for tourists and locals alike, concerns remain over whether high-tech policing is the right focus for long-term community wellbeing. The initiative highlights a growing divide between innovation and residents’ day-to-day needs.

A viral Facebook post has accused a Thai male news anchor of public sex acts and selling pornographic videos online via a secret group. Leaked images, including nudity in public locations, prompted netizens to speculate on the anchor’s identity, with several well-known reporters publicly denying involvement—some with humour. Channel 3’s Sorayuth Suthassanachinda and others even showcased their legs to refute the claims. While sexuality is a private matter, public indecency and online porn distribution violate Thai law, carrying fines and potential jail time. The accused remains unnamed, but the scandal has shaken the media community.

A late-night brawl on Pattaya’s Walking Street between a group of Russian teenagers and Thai rappers has sparked tourist concerns. The clash, caught on video, occurred after the Russian teens—reportedly intoxicated—caused disturbances at nearby shops and provoked the rappers with offensive gestures. Though no official complaints have been filed, the fight has drawn online backlash and raised questions about safety in one of Thailand’s most famous nightlife zones.

An Indian tourist in Pattaya was robbed by two transgender women he had brought to his hotel room after meeting them near the beach. While one distracted him in the shower, the other allegedly stole €600 and 50,000 rupees—about 41,000 baht in total. When confronted, both suspects fled the hotel and escaped in a waiting vehicle. Pattaya police have launched an investigation to identify and prosecute the culprits, as concerns rise over tourist-targeted crimes in the city.

Thai immigration authorities have filed a legal complaint against a Chinese national who covertly filmed Suvarnabhumi Airport officers and falsely implied that bribes could bypass immigration rules. The video, posted on Chinese social media, featured misleading narration and edited footage, damaging the reputation of Thai officials. The officer involved had only assisted with a language issue, unaware he was being filmed. Authorities are now blacklisting the man and view the incident as part of a broader issue involving foreign influencers spreading misinformation to promote illegal entry or visa misuse.

MK Restaurants has apologised after its “Eat All You Can” buffet promotion sparked chaos across Thailand. The 299-baht deal drew huge crowds, but many branches were understaffed and unable to meet demand, leading to food shortages and long delays. Diners complained online about missing dishes and slow service. MK acknowledged the problems, promising to add staff and speed up food restocking. The promotion runs until June 30, but customers are now advised to check availability before visiting. What began as a bargain feast quickly turned into a PR headache for the suki chain.

A Cambodian hacker group, “bl4ck_cyb3r,” defaced multiple Thai government websites amid growing border tensions between the two countries. Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) launched an investigation following a June 3 alert and has secured arrest warrants for two suspects linked to politically motivated attacks. Other hacker groups, including “ANONSEC-KH” and “NXBBSEC,” were also involved. Authorities are now working with international partners to identify and extradite the culprits. The cyberattacks have heightened concerns over Thailand’s digital security, prompting officials to strengthen cybersecurity and crack down on politically driven cybercrime.

Following a tragic bus crash that killed 15 UPSI students, Malaysian minister Azalina Othman has called for a corporate manslaughter law to hold companies accountable for deadly negligence. Citing the UK’s Corporate Manslaughter Act as a model, she urged legal reform to prevent corporations from escaping liability. Transport Minister Anthony Loke echoed the need for strong action, confirming safety audits and a show-cause letter to the bus operator. The government is reviewing existing enforcement and legal frameworks to better protect lives and ensure corporate accountability.

Hoi An Shootout Over Debt Ends with Jail Time for Seven Men

A violent late-night shootout in Hoi An over a debt dispute has led to jail sentences for seven men. Nguyen Tan Dung, 21, received nine years for attempted murder after firing an air rifle during the street brawl, while six others were jailed for disturbing public order. The clash, involving homemade weapons and rubber bullets, took place on June 4 and left residents terrified. Though no one was injured, the gunfire and violence shocked the quiet community, prompting a stern legal response from Quang Nam authorities.

Indonesia is intensifying its fight against plastic pollution, aiming for full waste management by 2029 amid rising environmental and health concerns. Plastic now makes up nearly 20% of the nation’s 34.2 million tons of annual waste, contributing to ecosystem damage and microplastic contamination. With millions of tons leaking into oceans annually, economic losses could reach up to US$15 billion. The government, under President Prabowo, is cracking down on open dumping, halting recycling imports, and expanding waste-to-energy and RDF plants. Officials stress that meaningful progress requires joint action from authorities, businesses, and communities alike.