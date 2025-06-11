Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

Sukiyaki restaurants are slashing their prices in a fierce battle to attract customers, as tighter budgets and the sluggish economy continue to affect consumer spending. However, while the price war promises short-term gains, its long-term impact on sales and brand perception remains uncertain.

Leading the charge are MK Restaurants and Suki Teenoi, two major players in the local sukiyaki scene. Both chains are competing head-to-head as diners look for better value amidst the ongoing financial squeeze.

MK Restaurants sparked a rush of customers with its 299-baht buffet promotion, but the success came with a downside. The initial demand was so overwhelming that the restaurant faced a shortage of raw materials on launch day.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and are working hard to resolve the issue by increasing staff and supplies,” the company said.

MK’s regular buffet options, priced between 499 and 899 baht, offer a 90-minute dining experience at selected locations.

Meanwhile, Suki Teenoi, known for its affordable all-you-can-eat suki, launched a 199-baht promotion to celebrate hitting one million followers on Facebook. However, customers quickly pointed out that when drinks and VAT were factored in, the total cost of 254 baht was only marginally cheaper than the regular buffet price.

Some fans of Suki Teenoi noted that the promotion might be ideal for boosting sales during slower weekday hours, typically from 11am to 5pm. However, critics highlighted the stark difference in ingredient quality between the two brands.

One regular customer, who chose to remain anonymous, remarked, “MK’s ingredients are far superior, with a wider variety of dishes, including roast duck and better-tasting sauces. However, this promotion doesn’t even include MK’s popular roast duck.”

MK’s pricing strategies have raised concerns that customers are getting what they pay for.

“MK’s raw materials are significantly more expensive than Suki Teenoi’s,” said one customer, echoing concerns about quality being compromised in the cheaper options.

Restaurant Association President Chanon Koetcharoen weighed in on the pricing battle.

“During economic downturns, diners prioritise ‘value for money,’ especially when dining out on a fixed budget.”

He explained that MK’s promotion is a typical response to the industry’s low season, where restaurants in department stores tend to do better than standalone outlets during the rainy season, reported Bangkok Post.

However, Chanon cautioned that these pricing campaigns could create unrealistic customer expectations. Once the promotions are over, customers may expect the same value at a similar price point, even if restaurants raise their prices later.

“In the past, restaurants could compete purely on taste, but now, factors like location, service, and cleanliness play a bigger role in customer retention.”

As the price war rages on, small, standalone restaurants may find themselves struggling to compete with the promotional giants.

Yet, once these price cuts end, the market may return to normal, unless customer expectations have shifted permanently.